Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

This year’s Day of Giving supports the Charter Challenge—La Salle’s one-year, $10 million fundraising initiative. And it’s less than a month away. Mark your calendar for a chance to make a difference .

Her broadcasting career has placed Renee Washington, ’14, courtside and on the sidelines around the country. Now, she has returned to Philadelphia as a sports reporter and anchor at 6ABC .

University Trustee AmyLynn V. Flood, ’95, CPA, of Vialto Partners, is the honoree of this year’s Women in Leadership Conference. Learn more about the award recipient—and this third annual event .