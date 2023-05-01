Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

May 18, 2023

Congratulations, graduates! The annual Commencement exercises were held at McCarthy Stadium this past weekend. Check out the Commencement Weekend highlights, including more from the students, the speakers, and so much more.

Top teacher Each year, the University awards the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award to an educator who inspires students in and out of the classroom. Find out more about the 2023 honoree—Mindy Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC.