This Week at La Salle

May 18, 2023
Image of a group of students wearing Commencement regalia.

Congratulations, graduates!

The annual Commencement exercises were held at McCarthy Stadium this past weekend. Check out the Commencement Weekend highlights, including more from the students, the speakers, and so much more. 

Highlight reel

Take a look back at the Commencement festivities with a video recap from Saturday. Plus, view the full livestream of the Undergraduate and Graduate ceremonies.  
Mindy Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC

Top teacher

Each year, the University awards the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award to an educator who inspires students in and out of the classroom. Find out more about the 2023 honoree—Mindy Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC.  
Image of staff members and students taking a selfie.

Status update

Take a look back on Commencement Weekend as captured on social media. Check out highlights, reactions, and moments. 
Image of a decorated graduation cap that says, "Hooray!"

Class of 2023

Explorers from across the University’s three schools reflect on their academic journeys. Read on.

Continue the celebration  

Graduate spotlights 
Learn more about the Class of 2023 with mini features on seven dynamic graduates: Leah Brown, Michaela Craner, Ryan Haas, Brittany Kuhn, Uche Okafor, Nayeli Picon, and Gage Sanchez.  

Smile for the camera 
Flip through the photo galleries from the weekend’s events. 
