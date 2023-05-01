Congratulations, graduates!

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
May 18, 2023
The annual Commencement exercises were held at McCarthy Stadium this past weekend. Check out the Commencement Weekend highlights, including more from the students, the speakers, and so much more.
Take a look back at the Commencement festivities with a video recap from Saturday. Plus, view the full livestream of the Undergraduate and Graduate ceremonies.
Each year, the University awards the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award to an educator who inspires students in and out of the classroom. Find out more about the 2023 honoree—Mindy Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC.
Take a look back on Commencement Weekend as captured on social media. Check out highlights, reactions, and moments.
Explorers from across the University’s three schools reflect on their academic journeys. Read on.
Graduate spotlights Learn more about the Class of 2023 with mini features on seven dynamic graduates: Leah Brown, Michaela Craner, Ryan Haas, Brittany Kuhn, Uche Okafor, Nayeli Picon, and Gage Sanchez.
Smile for the camera Flip through the photo galleries from the weekend’s events.
Submit information for inclusion or
email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.
© 2023 La Salle University 1900 W. Olney Ave.Philadelphia, PA