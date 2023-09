Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

For the second year in a row, La Salle University placed within the top-half of national universities on the 2024 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. The University saw significant jumps in its rankings for value, social mobility, and in multiple undergraduate programs.

Check out the events offered on campus and throughout the city celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15. Here on campus, programming is in the works presented by the Organization of Latin American Students, the International Multicultural Center, and more.

La Salle recently placed in a variety of national rankings including landing in the top tier for economic mobility. Read more.

The La Salle Student Government Association honored the profound sacrifices made 22 years on Sept. 11, 2001, with an American flag memorial on the Hansen Quad.

On Sept. 27, the Basilica Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (500 E. Chelten Avenue) will celebrate the Solemnity of Saint Vincent de Paul. There will be a special performing arts group from Italy called Gen Verde and a beautiful and lively mass at 6 p.m. directed toward young adults. Donations of new socks and gloves will be accepted. Light refreshments will be served after Mass. All are invited.