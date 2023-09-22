Dance the night away

Several minutes before sunset on Sunday, Sept. 24 until after nightfall on Monday, Sept. 25, our Jewish community members will abstain from work, food, drink and other activities in recognition of Yom Kippur–the Day of Atonement. Yom Kippur is dedicated to introspection, prayer, and asking G-d for forgiveness.
Although Yom Kippur is the most solemn day of the year, it is suffused with an undercurrent of joy; the joy of being immersed in the spirituality of the day and expressing confidence that G-d will accept repentance, forgiveness of sins, and seal the verdict for a year of life, health, and happiness.
After night has fallen, the closing Neilah service ends with the resounding cries of the Shema prayer: “Hear O Israel: G-d is our L-rd, G-d is one.” Then the congregants erupt in joyous song and dance, after which a single blast is blown on the shofar, followed by the proclamation, “Next year in Jerusalem.” Then a festive after-fast meal is held, making the evening after Yom Kippur a yom tov (festival) in its own right. “G’mar chatima tova” is the customary greeting on Yom Kippur. In English, it means, “May you be sealed in the Book of Life.”
Find out more information about Yom Kippur at this resource and this resource.
How to support our students and colleagues:
Yom Kippur involves fasting which occurs from before sunset on Sept. 24 until after nightfall on Sept. 25. It is important for faculty and supervisors to be aware that some members of our community may not attend class or work, and if they do, they may be fasting (meaning no food and no water). It is important to be aware of the impact of fasting, such as being tired, hungry, and dehydrated in class or during work hours, especially later in the afternoon.