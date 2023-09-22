Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. September 25, 2023 Dance the night away On Sept. 29, La Salle will host Depaul USA’s QuietFest, an immersive music and wellness event supporting college students facing homelessness. Learn how to get your free ticket. Advocacy and action Honors Program student Ceara Grady, ’24, is preparing for her future inside and outside the classroom. Learn more about her La Salle journey. Faculty collaboration This summer, members of the La Salle community participated in the Afro-Latin/American Research Association conference. The organization's president is Luisa Ossa, Ph.D., Spanish professor and director of the Black Studies minor at the University. Learn more about the presentations. Featured events Month of Welcome Now through Sept. 30 Continue to connect with the University community through a variety of fun campus-wide activities. Check out the full schedule. The Drepung Gomang Monastery Tour at La Salle University

Sept. 25-29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Monks will visit from the Derepung Gomang Monastic University in Karnataka, India, and provide authentic Tibetan programs that are a blend of ancient cultural, religious, and artistic expressions. Enjoy a schedule of activities held at the Art Museum including the Opening Ceremony on Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m., introduction to meditation on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., and the Closing Ceremony on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. Philadelphia’s Neighborhoods: Remaining Resilient and Thriving Sept. 26, 5-7 p.m. Philadelphia Mayoral Nominee Cherelle Parker is the keynote speaker for this event discussing citizens’ work to maintain sustainable and resilient neighborhoods. Celebration of the Solemnity of Saint Vincent de Paul

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. The Basilica Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (500 E. Chelten Ave.) will celebrate the Solemnity of Saint Vincent de Paul. There will be a special performing arts group from Italy, a beautiful mass directed toward young adults, and light refreshments. A shuttle will be available for anyone that needs a ride. Pick up will be by the soccer field. Please RSVP here if you need a ride. The John Henry Newman Lecture Series

Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. This series of lectures showcases prominent academics, intellectuals, and civic leaders presenting new perspectives on salient issues confronting society. Listeners are encouraged to think critically and engage in civil dialogue. This month Joe Loconte presents Is Western Civilization Worth Defending? QuietFest

Sept. 29, 4-9 p.m. The University will host Depaul USA’s first QuietFest event. Enjoy guided meditation and yoga sessions, food and drink vendors, a live performance by Paul McDonald, and a silent disco set by the Armentani Brothers. Proceeds will go to Depaul USA’s fight in ending homelessness. Register here. Mass Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Celebrate the 26th Sunday of Ordinary Time with Mass at De La Salle Chapel. Celebrating Yom Kippur Several minutes before sunset on Sunday, Sept. 24 until after nightfall on Monday, Sept. 25, our Jewish community members will abstain from work, food, drink and other activities in recognition of Yom Kippur–the Day of Atonement. Yom Kippur is dedicated to introspection, prayer, and asking G-d for forgiveness.

Although Yom Kippur is the most solemn day of the year, it is suffused with an undercurrent of joy; the joy of being immersed in the spirituality of the day and expressing confidence that G-d will accept repentance, forgiveness of sins, and seal the verdict for a year of life, health, and happiness.

After night has fallen, the closing Neilah service ends with the resounding cries of the Shema prayer: “Hear O Israel: G-d is our L-rd, G-d is one.” Then the congregants erupt in joyous song and dance, after which a single blast is blown on the shofar, followed by the proclamation, “Next year in Jerusalem.” Then a festive after-fast meal is held, making the evening after Yom Kippur a yom tov (festival) in its own right. “G’mar chatima tova” is the customary greeting on Yom Kippur. In English, it means, “May you be sealed in the Book of Life.” Find out more information about Yom Kippur at this resource and this resource . How to support our students and colleagues:

Yom Kippur involves fasting which occurs from before sunset on Sept. 24 until after nightfall on Sept. 25. It is important for faculty and supervisors to be aware that some members of our community may not attend class or work, and if they do, they may be fasting (meaning no food and no water). It is important to be aware of the impact of fasting, such as being tired, hungry, and dehydrated in class or during work hours, especially later in the afternoon.