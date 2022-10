Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

This month marks the Inauguration of the University’s 30th President, Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. Take a look back at memorable moments from past presidential inaugurations at La Salle.

Dozens of alumni returned to 20th and Olney for Explorers on Campus. This annual program invites professionals into classrooms to speak with students about their professional journeys and achieving their career goals. Find out more .

The Organization of Latin American Students—or OLAS, for short—celebrates its 30th year on La Salle’s campus. Find out how OLAS has promoted Latin American cultural awareness and understanding for three decades, including events throughout this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month.