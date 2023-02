Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

Attendees of the National Constitution Center’s annual summer institute on civil discourse now have a chance to earn three credits toward their pursuit of a graduate degree in education at La Salle, thanks to a newly established programmatic partnership .

The Lenten season begins in less than a week. Here are ways to celebrate Lent on campus —and where to get ashes on Ash Wednesday.

Each year, the University’s Charter Dinner honors exceptional leaders who embody Lasallian values. The 30th installment of this annual event is set for Saturday, March 11 . Among the honorees: Former Trustee Elmer F. “Bud” Hansen III, ’90, MBA ’96.

Over the weekend, a few of La Salle’s finest earned induction into the Hall of Athletes: Ashley Gale, ’11, of the women's basketball program; Meghan McGlinchey, ’14, a women's cross country and track athlete; and the 1989-90 men’s basketball team. The Philadelphia Inquirer chronicled the hoops team that sent three student-athletes to the NBA .