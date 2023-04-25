Continuing the legacy

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
May 5, 2023
This year’s student Commencement speaker, Leah Brown, ’23, is following in her family’s footsteps by receiving a degree from 20th and Olney.
BUSCA received a grant from the National Endowment for Humanities to fund a humanities-focused bridge program. Learn more about the upcoming Access Language Through Academics (ALTA) program.
Ryan Haas, ’23, grew up on La Salle’s campus because of his father’s role as a Public Safety officer. He’s charting his own course at the University with a criminal justice degree. Read more.
Gage Sanchez, ’23, created a nonprofit with his brother to improve infrastructure and encourage scientific learning in the Philippines. Here's more about the School of Business graduate.
SDCL Senior Student Awards
Today, 5:30 p.m.
The Division of Student Development and Campus Life recognizes exceptional graduating students in an event in the Union Ballroom.
Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Celebrate Mass in College Hall’s De La Salle Chapel.
This month, reporters interviewed faculty members about issues management and racial discrimination. Plus, alumni success in pro and high school basketball was spotlighted. Check out the highlights.
