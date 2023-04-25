Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

May 5, 2023
Leah Brown, ’23

Continuing the legacy

This year’s student Commencement speaker, Leah Brown, ’23, is following in her family’s footsteps by receiving a degree from 20th and Olney. 
Image of students looking at a notebook while sitting in chairs on the Hansen Quad.

Supporting Spanish speakers

BUSCA received a grant from the National Endowment for Humanities to fund a humanities-focused bridge program. Learn more about the upcoming Access Language Through Academics (ALTA) program.  
Ryan Haas, ’23

Nontraditional pathways

Ryan Haas, ’23, grew up on La Salle’s campus because of his father’s role as a Public Safety officer. He’s charting his own course at the University with a criminal justice degree. Read more.  
Gage Sanchez, ’23

Making a difference

Gage Sanchez, ’23, created a nonprofit with his brother to improve infrastructure and encourage scientific learning in the Philippines. Here's more about the School of Business graduate.  

Calendar events

SDCL Senior Student Awards 

Today, 5:30 p.m. 

The Division of Student Development and Campus Life recognizes exceptional graduating students in an event in the Union Ballroom. 

Mass 

Sunday, 5 p.m.    

Celebrate Mass in College Hall’s De La Salle Chapel. 
Water faucet

La Salle in the media

This month, reporters interviewed faculty members about issues management and racial discrimination. Plus, alumni success in pro and high school basketball was spotlighted. Check out the highlights.  
Submit a story idea

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

© 2023 La Salle University
 1900 W. Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19141