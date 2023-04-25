Continuing the legacy

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

May 5, 2023

Nontraditional pathways Ryan Haas, ’23, grew up on La Salle’s campus because of his father’s role as a Public Safety officer. He’s charting his own course at the University with a criminal justice degree. Read more.

Calendar events SDCL Senior Student Awards Today, 5:30 p.m. The Division of Student Development and Campus Life recognizes exceptional graduating students in an event in the Union Ballroom. Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Celebrate Mass in College Hall’s De La Salle Chapel.