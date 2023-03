Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

For the second consecutive year, La Salle has been designated a military-friendly campus. Its success in engaging active-duty and retired military earned the University a silver award. Here are the details .

George B. Stow, Ph.D., who led classes and programs in the Department of History for more than 50 years, has died. Read about the longtime professor .

The 22nd annual Economic Outlook welcomed the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, who spoke with students and provided expertise on when the economy will rebound—and when inflation might start cooling .

Recent media appearances include faculty discussing the city’s underdog mentality and the “Valentine’s Effect” on relationships, plus the men’s basketball team’s winning streak.