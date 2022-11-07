Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

November 10, 2022
Alexis Sanchez, ’25

The woman behind the mask

This week brought National First-Generation Student Day and the start of basketball season. That means something to Alexis Sanchez, ’24, a first-gen student who will roam the Gola Arena sidelines as the first woman to play the Explorer mascot in at least seven years. Find out more about this marketing and finance major
John J. “Jack” Rooney, ’46, Ph.D.

Remembering Dr. Rooney

John J. “Jack” Rooney, ’46, Ph.D., professor emeritus of psychology, was a fixture on La Salle’s campus for more than seven decades. He died in October at 99 years old. Read about his legacy as an educator, program director, and department chair. 
John McCarthy, ’14

A new champ to crown

John McCarthy, ’14, got his start at 20th and Olney. Now, he’s an MLS Cup champion. He and the Los Angeles Football Club won Major League Soccer’s top prize in last Sunday’s championship game. Read up on McCarthy and his storied career at La Salle

Ribbon-cutting for commuters

A gift from Trustee Robert Cottone, right, financed the impressive updates to La Salle’s Commuter Lounge in the Union. Read about the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Trustee Cottone’s generous gift, and the room’s amenities. 

Featured events

My Life, My Story

Today, 12:30 p.m.

Stop by Founders’ Hall auditorium, where veterans share stories that underscore the importance of listening to their healthcare patients. All are welcome. This event is presented by the School of Nursing and Health Sciences’ Interprofessional Education Committee. 

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022

Friday–Sunday

Check out the full schedule of events and reserve your spot. 

Veterans Day remembrance

Friday, 11 a.m.

Join a solemn reflection and prayer service on Hansen Quad, honoring the nation’s veterans.

Community and Family Mass

Sunday, 11 a.m.

Celebrate Mass in the De La Salle Chapel as part of Homecoming Weekend. (Regularly scheduled Sunday Mass will follow at 5 p.m.) 

Employee Thanksgiving luncheon

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 12 noon

Faculty and staff: Visit the Union Ballroom for an early-Thanksgiving luncheon, courtesy the Office of the President. 

Women’s Basketball vs. Drexel

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 12 noon

Stop by Gola for the Explorers’ home opener. 

Men’s Basketball vs. Queen’s University

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

The Explorers host the first round of the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic. 
