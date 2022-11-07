Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

November 10, 2022

The woman behind the mask This week brought National First-Generation Student Day and the start of basketball season. That means something to Alexis Sanchez, ’24, a first-gen student who will roam the Gola Arena sidelines as the first woman to play the Explorer mascot in at least seven years. Find out more about this marketing and finance major.

Remembering Dr. Rooney John J. “Jack” Rooney, ’46, Ph.D., professor emeritus of psychology, was a fixture on La Salle’s campus for more than seven decades. He died in October at 99 years old. Read about his legacy as an educator, program director, and department chair.

Ribbon-cutting for commuters A gift from Trustee Robert Cottone, right, financed the impressive updates to La Salle’s Commuter Lounge in the Union. Read about the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Trustee Cottone’s generous gift, and the room’s amenities.