Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

January 12, 2023
Current La Salle nursing students work closely with faculty members in the sim lab.

The future of nursing education

The ASPIRE Program is a new pathway to a La Salle nursing education, offered in partnership with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and with sponsorship from the Howley Foundation. Read more on this interactive program, which begins in 2023
This mural of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at the corner of N. 2nd Street and Callowhill Street, is one of many in Philadelphia depicting the legendary civil rights activist. (Photograph by Camilo J. Vergara, via Library of Congress)

Honoring Dr. King

A series of on-campus events and activities in the city provide chances to learn more about Martin Luther King, Jr., and celebrate his legacy. Here’s how to get involved
Students flank Brother Ed Sheehy as they walk from Hayman Hall on La Salle’s campus.

Remembering Brother Ed

Brother Edward J. Sheehy, FSC, Ph.D., ’68, passed in December. A longtime faculty member, he is remembered for his animated teaching style and his role as chaplain of the Explorers men’s basketball team.  

Featured events

Basketball Doubleheader 
Saturday, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. 

The women’s team hosts George Washington at noon, and the men’s team welcomes Fordham in the later tip-off. 

Winter Open House 
Monday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.  

Prospective students and their families visit campus for academic sessions, guided tours, and more. 

Men's Basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s 
Monday, 2 p.m. 

At Gola Arena, the Explorers resume their Martin Luther King Jr. Day series against the crosstown Hawks. 

Training with NETWORK
Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

UMSS will host NETWORK, a national nuns activists lobbying group, to facilitate training for students, faculty, and staff on social activism and radical love. Register your spot for the training in the Union Music Room. Refreshments will be provided.
A group of students walking on the sidewalk adjacent to College Hall.

Save the dates

Jan. 24–25: Community mural discussion 

Reserve these dates to discuss the diversity and values of La Salle’s community and contribute your identities to the digital mural. Sessions are in the Union’s Dunleavy Room: 

  • Faculty and staff: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:30–2 p.m. 

  • Faculty, staff, and students: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4:30–6 p.m. 

Jan. 28: Film screening 

Our friends at Chestnut Hill College have invited the La Salle community to a screening of the 2018 documentary The Nuns, The Priests, and The Bombs. It describes the existential, nuclear threat facing humanity and our natural world. This threat has been heightened by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Reserve your spot
Men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy, ’70; Caroline Gola; and Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Brian Baptiste unveil an eight-foot statue of Tom Gola, ’55, outside the arena on La Salle’s campus that bears Gola’s name.

In the media

In December, Athletics dedicated a statue to legendary athlete Tom Gola, ’55, and faculty members spoke with reporters about the widespread effects of inflation. Here are the highlights
Submit a story idea

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

© 2023 La Salle University
 1900 W. Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA