The future of nursing education

Jan. 24–25: Community mural discussion

Reserve these dates to discuss the diversity and values of La Salle’s community and contribute your identities to the digital mural. Sessions are in the Union’s Dunleavy Room:

Faculty and staff: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:30–2 p.m.

Faculty, staff, and students: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4:30–6 p.m.

Jan. 28: Film screening

Our friends at Chestnut Hill College have invited the La Salle community to a screening of the 2018 documentary The Nuns, The Priests, and The Bombs. It describes the existential, nuclear threat facing humanity and our natural world. This threat has been heightened by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Reserve your spot.