This Week at La Salle

February 17, 2022
Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., speaking to the media.

Meeting the President-elect

Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., visited campus for the first time since being announced as La Salle’s President-elect. He spoke to media and met with students and faculty during his time at 20th and Olney.
Image of two students walking around the library.

Finding the best study spots

February is Library Lover’s Month. And Connelly Library has the cozy alcoves and key resources that are integral for independent research or collaboration.
Image of two students reading in the library.

A communal resource

Libraries provide more than a book collection. They are a throughway to education, technology, and community. That’s what inspired professor of economics Richard Mshomba, Ph.D., ’85, to open a library in Tanzania. Read his story.

Featured events

Career Meet-up and Networking Night

Today, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Students—Stop by Founder’s Hall Atrium for this networking opportunity.

Late Night La Salle

This weekend
Head over to the Union Lobby at 8 p.m. Friday for a DIY crystal jewelry tabling event. Stop by The Point, in the Union Food Court, at 8 p.m. Saturday for chocolate-covered strawberries and other snacks.

Women’s basketball vs. Saint Louis
Saturday, 2 p.m.
The Explorers host the Billikens in an Atlantic 10 matchup.

Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass during the seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time. (Mass is also available via Facebook livestream.)

Explorer Café

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m.

Head to Connelly Library Room 111 for “Critical Race Theory: What is (and isn’t) it, and why so much controversy?”, presented by professor of sociology and criminal justice Charles Gallagher, Ph.D.

La Salle Night at the Flyers

March 1
Cheer on the Flyers among fellow Explorers. This event is open to alumni, students, and employees. (Each ticket comes with a co-branded Flyers and
La Salle hat.)
A heart emoji surrounded by pink decorations.

Social media accounts we love

The week started with Valentine’s Day—and an opportunity to show love to
La Salle social media accounts that bring the blue-and-gold to your timelines.
Liz, El, and Christine Mancini

Record-setting trio

The Mancini sisters—Liz, El, and Christine—established new La Salle women’s track and field records for the Explorers in their respective events. Read more on their all-time best performances

More to explore

Health and safety guidelines

Stay up to date on the University’s protocols for a safe campus.

Center for Academic Achievement

Are you a student who needs a little extra help in some of your classes? Are you a professor who sees students struggling and wants to get them the support they need in order to succeed? The Center for Academic Achievement is available to help. Students can make appointments in Starfish for writing tutoring, subject tutoring, or peer academic coaching, or find out if supplemental instruction is available. Appointments are available online or in-person. Visit us in 409 Lawrence or on our website for more information and our workshop calendar.
