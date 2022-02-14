Meeting the President-elect

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., visited campus for the first time since being announced as La Salle’s President-elect. He spoke to media and met with students and faculty during his time at 20th and Olney .

February is Library Lover’s Month. And Connelly Library has the cozy alcoves and key resources that are integral for independent research or collaboration.

Libraries provide more than a book collection. They are a throughway to education, technology, and community. That’s what inspired professor of economics Richard Mshomba, Ph.D., ’85, to open a library in Tanzania. Read his story .