Meeting the President-elect

Libraries provide more than a book collection. They are a throughway to education, technology, and community. That’s what inspired professor of economics Richard Mshomba, Ph.D., ’85, to open a library in Tanzania. Read his story.
Featured events
Career Meet-up and Networking Night
Today, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Students—Stop by Founder’s Hall Atrium for this networking opportunity.
Late Night La Salle
This weekend Head over to the Union Lobby at 8 p.m. Friday for a DIY crystal jewelry tabling event. Stop by The Point, in the Union Food Court, at 8 p.m. Saturday for chocolate-covered strawberries and other snacks.
Women’s basketball vs. Saint Louis Saturday, 2 p.m. The Explorers host the Billikens in an Atlantic 10 matchup.
Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass during the seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time. (Mass is also available via Facebook livestream.)
Explorer Café
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m.
Head to Connelly Library Room 111 for “Critical Race Theory: What is (and isn’t) it, and why so much controversy?”, presented by professor of sociology and criminal justice Charles Gallagher, Ph.D.
La Salle Night at the Flyers
March 1 Cheer on the Flyers among fellow Explorers. This event is open to alumni, students, and employees. (Each ticket comes with a co-branded Flyers and La Salle hat.)
Are you a student who needs a little extra help in some of your classes? Are you a professor who sees students struggling and wants to get them the support they need in order to succeed? The Center for Academic Achievement is available to help. Students can make appointments in Starfish for writing tutoring, subject tutoring, or peer academic coaching, or find out if supplemental instruction is available. Appointments are available online or in-person. Visit us in 409 Lawrence or on our website for more information and our workshop calendar.