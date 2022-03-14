A shattered record

Another year, another historic moment. The 9th annual Day of Giving generated a record-setting sum of nearly $1.3 million in gifts to La Salle in support of scholarships, academic programs, and other areas of need. Read more about Day of Giving.
Jessica “Jesse” DiMeglio, ’23, has received a Newman Civic Fellowship—a national recognition for college students who commit to creating positive change in their communities. Learn more about DiMeglio and the fellowship.
Featured events
Wellness Fair
Today, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
All are welcome on Hansen Quad for games, activities, and programming aimed at campus wellness. There will be a farmer’s market and therapy goats, too! (In the event of rain, the event will move to the Union Ballroom.)
Women’s lacrosse vs. Richmond
Friday, 1 p.m.
Cheer on the Explorers at McCarthy Stadium.
Spa night
Friday, 8 p.m.
Yes, finals are a few weeks away. But it’s never too early to relax in a massage chair in the Union Lobby.
Waffle bar
Saturday, 8 p.m.
Students—head to The Point at the Union to create a late-night snack featuring personally customized waffles.
The feast of St. Patrick can—and should—be used as an opportunity annually to learn and grow from the past and move toward a commitment to racial solidarity, wrote Maureen H. O’Connell, Ph.D., associate professor of religion and theology, in an op-ed published by NBC News.