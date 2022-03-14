Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

March 24, 2022
Two students and an alumna wearing La Salle University gear at Homecoming.

A shattered record

Another year, another historic moment. The 9th annual Day of Giving generated a record-setting sum of nearly $1.3 million in gifts to La Salle in support of scholarships, academic programs, and other areas of need. Read more about Day of Giving.
Two students standing behind video cameras in the La Salle TV studio.

Lights, camera, action!

La Salle TV produces hours of educational and entertaining programming each year, even amidst the pandemic. Here’s how students kept the station on-air—and what the experience taught them.
Jessica “Jesse” DiMeglio, ’23

A campus and civic leader

Jessica “Jesse” DiMeglio, ’23, has received a Newman Civic Fellowship—a national recognition for college students who commit to creating positive change in their communities. Learn more about DiMeglio and the fellowship.

Featured events

Wellness Fair

Today, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

All are welcome on Hansen Quad for games, activities, and programming aimed at campus wellness. There will be a farmer’s market and therapy goats, too! (In the event of rain, the event will move to the Union Ballroom.)

Women’s lacrosse vs. Richmond

Friday, 1 p.m.

Cheer on the Explorers at McCarthy Stadium.

Spa night

Friday, 8 p.m.

Yes, finals are a few weeks away. But it’s never too early to relax in a massage chair in the Union Lobby.

Waffle bar

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Students—head to The Point at the Union to create a late-night snack featuring personally customized waffles.

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the fourth Sunday of Lent with Mass at the De La Salle Chapel, also available via live stream.

Becoming America: A Poetry Reading

Wednesday, March 30, 6:30 p.m.

Stop by the Holroyd Atrium for reflections, poems, and passages shared by members of the campus community as part of Mission and Heritage Month.

Spring job fair

Thursday, March 31, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

It’s not too late for students to register for next week’s job fair at TruMark Financial Center. Learn more in Handshake.

Ellen E. Reilly, ’83

Historic selection

For the first time, La Salle’s Board of Trustees has elected a woman to serve as Chair, the Board’s highest position. Learn more about Ellen E. Reilly, ’83.
A group of people sitting at tables at the Franklin Institute.

Celebrating La Salle’s legacy

The 29th Charter Dinner—celebrating La Salle’s founding in 1863—provided a platform to honor Jeffrey Boyle, ’88, CPA, with the Lasallian Leadership Award.

In the media

The feast of St. Patrick can—and should—be used as an opportunity annually to learn and grow from the past and move toward a commitment to racial solidarity, wrote Maureen H. O’Connell, Ph.D., associate professor of religion and theology, in an op-ed published by NBC News

More to explore

Testing center has a new home
Beginning this week, La Salle’s COVID-19 testing center has a new home—Union 301. Find out more, including hours of availability.
Submit a story idea

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

 La Salle University
 1900 W. Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA

© 2022