A shattered record

Another year, another historic moment. The 9th annual Day of Giving generated a record-setting sum of nearly $1.3 million in gifts to La Salle in support of scholarships, academic programs, and other areas of need. Read more about Day of Giving .

La Salle TV produces hours of educational and entertaining programming each year, even amidst the pandemic. Here’s how students kept the station on-air—and what the experience taught them .

Jessica “Jesse” DiMeglio, ’23, has received a Newman Civic Fellowship—a national recognition for college students who commit to creating positive change in their communities. Learn more about DiMeglio and the fellowship .