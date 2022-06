Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

June 23, 2022

Substantial scholarship support for nursing A six-figure grant will establish annual scholarships and an endowed scholarship fund to support undergraduate nursing students at La Salle. Get the latest on the $300,000 grant, from the Philadelphia Foundation’s Regina Charitable Fund.

Health education anchored in the humanities Art history professor Siobhan Conaty, Ph.D., has received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant geared toward bringing a health and humanities minor—and possibly an eventual undergraduate major—to La Salle. Read up on what's next.