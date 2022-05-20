Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

May 26, 2022
Two people looking at a computer.

New program and international partner

La Salle has partnered with POLIMI to create a first-of-its-kind graduate dual-degree program between AACSB-accredited business schools in the U.S. and Italy. Learn more about the supply chain management program, which launches in Spring 2023.

LA SALLE MAGAZINE
Daniel Allen, Ph.D.

Writing the next chapter

With his presidency at La Salle in only its second month, Daniel Allen, Ph.D., is dedicated to strengthening the University’s commitment to its mission and the successes of its students. Read more about President Allen—from his Midwest roots to his arrival at 20th and Olney.
Image of La Salle's campus in the spring.

Lasallian education in action

Where can a La Salle degree take you? Anywhere. Just ask these six young alumni, who shared their stories of professional accomplishment—and the mentorship and advice they received on campus that propelled them.
Diego Calderin, ’83, and Linda Schaefer Calderin, ’83

Giving back

Computer science degrees from La Salle launched the careers of Diego Calderin, ’83, and Linda Schaefer Calderin, ’83. Today, the married couple is paying it forward. Their planned gift to the University will support women and Latinx students pursuing careers in STEM.

Featured events

Mass

Today, 1 p.m.

The University will celebrate Ascension Thursday with Mass at De La Salle Chapel. 
President Allen speaking with students and faculty.

Statewide recognition

President Allen is among Pennsylvania’s most-influential higher education leaders, according to City & State Pennsylvania. Read more about the honor.

More to explore

COVID-19 testing center

The testing center in Union 301 will maintain summer hours each Monday and Thursday. 

Championship potential

Five performers are competing this week at NCAA East Regionals, with a chance to reach the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Get the full story

Wins on the water 

The men’s rowing team claimed two golds and four medals overall at the Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River, while the women’s team won an Atlantic 10 championship in one event. 

La Salle Magazine 

Read the full Spring 2022 edition of La Salle Magazine. 
Submit a story idea

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

© 2022 La Salle University
 1900 W. Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA