This Week at La Salle

May 19, 2022
A group of students throwing their graduation caps in the air.

Caps, gowns, and smiles abound

The annual Commencement exercises went off at McCarthy Stadium for the first time since 2018. Read up on the Commencement Weekend highlights, including more from the students, the speakers, and so much more.
Students sitting and smiling at Commencement.

Caught on camera

Want to relive Commencement? Watch a video recap from Saturday, or view the full livestream of the Undergraduate and Graduate ceremonies.
Kristin Wentzel,

What’s the buzz

It was a Commencement Weekend to remember. Check out highlights, reactions, and moments, as captured on social media.
Kristin Wentzel, ’90, Ph.D. accepting the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award.

Celebrating teaching excellence

Each year, the University awards the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award to an educator who inspires students in and out of the classroom. Find out more about the 2022 honoree—Kristin Wentzel, ’90, Ph.D.
A student shaking President Allen's hand at Commencement.

Photo ops

Check out some of the University’s social media posts from Commencement—with everything from creative caps and close-ups, to hugs and other happy memories.

More to explore

Instagram spotlights
Visit the University’s Instagram for mini-features on six dynamic graduates from the Class of 2022: Sabrina Harris; Jonathan ‘J-Jay’ Jonassaint; Asiyah Jones; Raheem Moncrieffe; Illuminada Obiang; and Isabelle Pope.

Smile for the camera

Take a look at our photo galleries from the weekend’s events.
