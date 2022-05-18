Caps, gowns, and smiles abound

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
May 19, 2022
The annual Commencement exercises went off at McCarthy Stadium for the first time since 2018. Read up on the Commencement Weekend highlights, including more from the students, the speakers, and so much more.
Want to relive Commencement? Watch a video recap from Saturday, or view the full livestream of the Undergraduate and Graduate ceremonies.
It was a Commencement Weekend to remember. Check out highlights, reactions, and moments, as captured on social media.
Each year, the University awards the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award to an educator who inspires students in and out of the classroom. Find out more about the 2022 honoree—Kristin Wentzel, ’90, Ph.D.
Check out some of the University’s social media posts from Commencement—with everything from creative caps and close-ups, to hugs and other happy memories.
Instagram spotlightsVisit the University’s Instagram for mini-features on six dynamic graduates from the Class of 2022: Sabrina Harris; Jonathan ‘J-Jay’ Jonassaint; Asiyah Jones; Raheem Moncrieffe; Illuminada Obiang; and Isabelle Pope.
Smile for the camera
Take a look at our photo galleries from the weekend’s events.
