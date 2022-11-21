Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

December 8, 2022
Melanie Bates, ’22

From Olney Avenue to the Ivy League 

An accelerated program, launched in 2021 in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, has enabled Melanie Bates, ’22, to pursue a Penn master’s degree in bioengineering. Read more about Bates and the unique program.  
Laura B. Frank, Ph.D., director of La Salle’s campus food pantry The Basket, receives a donation of frozen turkeys and chickens from Philabundance ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Battling food insecurity

Pennsylvania has designated La Salle as a Hunger-Free Campus, for the University’s continued work to stem food insecurity. Learn more about the statewide recognition
Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D., ’83, M.A. ’86

Global honor for faculty member

Program and classroom innovation has resulted in an international honor for professor of social work Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D., ’83, M.A. ’86, from the Council on Social Work Education. Read up about this exclusive recognition

Doubling Pell

There is momentum in Washington to double the maximum Pell Grant award, increasing higher ed accessibility and affordability. You can help by composing a message to Congress or amplifying this effort on social media.

Featured events

Mass of the Immaculate Conception 
Today, 1 p.m. 

Observe this Holy Day of Obligation with Mass at De La Salle Chapel. 

DART semester-end showcase 
Today, 5 p.m. 

Students in the digital art undergraduate program will present their work from the Fall 2022 semester in a showcase at Holroyd Hall’s atrium. 

Men’s Basketball vs. Drexel 
Saturday, Dec. 10, 12 noon

The Explorers face a crosstown rival in a game nationally televised by USA Network. 

Mass 
Sunday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the third Sunday of Advent with Mass in De La Salle Chapel. (This is the final Sunday Mass of the fall semester.) 
Four purple burning advent candles on a dark wooden background with festive lights.

Advent retreat continues

A personal and virtual Advent retreat is available for free through the Lasallian District of Eastern North America. The individual reflection can be adapted to your specifications. Learn more
Image of students walking around campus.

Active at the polls

There were free doughnuts on campus, shuttles carrying students to the polls, and lots more where that came from. The result? An award for La Salle as one of the nation’s most-engaged campuses for student voting. 
John McCarthy, ’14

In the media 

An alumnus won the Major League Soccer championship. Students celebrated Thanksgiving by serving meals to local police personnel. And a biology professor discussed the connections between genetic mapping and the midterm elections. These are some of the media highlights from November
