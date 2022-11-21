From Olney Avenue to the Ivy League 

An accelerated program, launched in 2021 in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, has enabled Melanie Bates, ’22, to pursue a Penn master’s degree in bioengineering. Read more about Bates and the unique program.
Program and classroom innovation has resulted in an international honor for professor of social work Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D., ’83, M.A. ’86, from the Council on Social Work Education. Read up about this exclusive recognition.
Doubling Pell
There is momentum in Washington to double the maximum Pell Grant award, increasing higher ed accessibility and affordability. You can help by composing a message to Congress or amplifying this effort on social media.
Featured events
Mass of the Immaculate Conception Today, 1 p.m.
Observe this Holy Day of Obligation with Mass at De La Salle Chapel.
DART semester-end showcase Today, 5 p.m.
Students in the digital art undergraduate program will present their work from the Fall 2022 semester in a showcase at Holroyd Hall’s atrium.
Men’s Basketball vs. Drexel Saturday, Dec. 10, 12 noon
The Explorers face a crosstown rival in a game nationally televised by USA Network.
Mass Sunday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m.
Celebrate the third Sunday of Advent with Mass in De La Salle Chapel. (This is the final Sunday Mass of the fall semester.)
There were free doughnuts on campus, shuttles carrying students to the polls, and lots more where that came from. The result? An award for La Salle as one of the nation’s most-engaged campuses for student voting.
An alumnus won the Major League Soccer championship. Students celebrated Thanksgiving by serving meals to local police personnel. And a biology professor discussed the connections between genetic mapping and the midterm elections. These are some of the media highlights from November.