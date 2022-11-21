From Olney Avenue to the Ivy League 

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

December 8, 2022

Global honor for faculty member Program and classroom innovation has resulted in an international honor for professor of social work Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D., ’83, M.A. ’86, from the Council on Social Work Education. Read up about this exclusive recognition.

Doubling Pell There is momentum in Washington to double the maximum Pell Grant award, increasing higher ed accessibility and affordability. You can help by composing a message to Congress or amplifying this effort on social media.

Featured events Mass of the Immaculate Conception

Today, 1 p.m. Observe this Holy Day of Obligation with Mass at De La Salle Chapel. DART semester-end showcase

Today, 5 p.m. Students in the digital art undergraduate program will present their work from the Fall 2022 semester in a showcase at Holroyd Hall’s atrium. Men’s Basketball vs. Drexel

Saturday, Dec. 10, 12 noon

The Explorers face a crosstown rival in a game nationally televised by USA Network. Mass

Sunday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the third Sunday of Advent with Mass in De La Salle Chapel. (This is the final Sunday Mass of the fall semester.)

Advent retreat continues A personal and virtual Advent retreat is available for free through the Lasallian District of Eastern North America. The individual reflection can be adapted to your specifications. Learn more.

Active at the polls There were free doughnuts on campus, shuttles carrying students to the polls, and lots more where that came from. The result? An award for La Salle as one of the nation’s most-engaged campuses for student voting.