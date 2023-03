Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

This month, La Salle celebrated a milestone moment with its 160th anniversary. Check out this series of stories that highlight the University’s history.

Albert “Scooter” Vertino, ’93, has won 14 Emmy Awards and holds a senior leadership position with NBA Digital and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. His career in sports media began at 20th and Olney .

Meg Kane, ’03, is a strategic communications professional who helped Philadelphia secure hosting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Read more about Kane , a former Trustee who recently was named host city executive for Philadelphia Soccer 2026.