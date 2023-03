Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

Explorers everywhere came together for La Salle’s 10th Day of Giving. Read more about this day of philanthropy , which supported the single-year, $10 million fundraising initiative called the Charter Challenge.

The 30th annual Charter Dinner, held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, honored former longtime Trustee E.F. (Bud) Hansen, III, ’90, MBA ’96, and celebrated La Salle’s 160th anniversary. Here’s more from the annual event .

Shivanthi Anandan, Ph.D., in her first year at La Salle, is committed to strengthening the rigor of its academic programs and co-leading to a committee that supports student persistence and success. Learn more about Anandan —the first woman of color to serve as the University’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.