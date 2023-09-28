Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. October 2, 2023 Renovation time The University shared new details on the upgrades that will be made to TruMark Financial Center for a reimagined college sports experience. Read on. La Salle University’s Diplomat-in-Residence Program hosted “The Sacred Art Tour” featuring the monks of The Drepung Gomang Monastery from India. The monks have spent time teaching introductions into meditation, medicine buddha healing puda, and enjoying the La Salle campus. View photos from the closing ceremony. La Salle in the media La Salle appeared in the media for its recent rankings in U.S. News & World Report among other news bites. Check out the highlights. Featured events Men’s Soccer vs. Loyola Chicago Wednesday, 1 p.m. The Wolves visit McCarthy Stadium for a match against the Explorers. Explorer Café Thursday and Oct. 10, 12:30 p.m. Attend this lecture series covering a variety of topics. The next session, Antiracist Pedagogy: Bringing Diversity, Inclusion and Equity into La Salle’s Classrooms, features faculty and staff discussing how to empower others to integrate antiracist practices into their syllabi and across the curriculum. The following session, Angels or Demons: What is Humankind’s Natural Instinct?, includes a panel examining whether humankind is inherently empathetic or brutish toward one another. Both lectures will be held in the Holroyd Atrium. Gira Latina Festival Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Hansen Quad with a festival of activities. The event will be moved to the Union Ballroom if it rains. Field Hockey vs. Richmond Friday, 3 p.m. The Explorers welcome the Spiders to DeVincent Field. Women’s Soccer vs. George Mason Saturday, 1 p.m. The Patriots visit McCarthy Stadium for a match against the Explorers. Field Hockey vs. Dartmouth Sunday, 12 p.m. The New Hampshire college visits the Explorers at DeVincent Field. Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Celebrate the 27th Sunday of Ordinary Time with Mass at De La Salle Chapel. With This Light movie viewing and discussion Oct. 9, 6-8:45 p.m. Settle into Founder’s Hall Auditorium for a movie viewing of With This Light. The documentary tells the story of Sister Maria Rosa Leggol and her legacy as an activist and entrepreneur who has helped over 87,000 Honduran children escape poverty. Afterward, participate in a Q & A discussion with the film’s executive producer. Honduran foods will be served.