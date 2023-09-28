Renovation time

Explorer Café
Thursday and Oct. 10, 12:30 p.m.
Attend this lecture series covering a variety of topics. The next session, Antiracist Pedagogy: Bringing Diversity, Inclusion and Equity into La Salle’s Classrooms, features faculty and staff discussing how to empower others to integrate antiracist practices into their syllabi and across the curriculum. The following session, Angels or Demons: What is Humankind’s Natural Instinct?, includes a panel examining whether humankind is inherently empathetic or brutish toward one another. Both lectures will be held in the Holroyd Atrium.