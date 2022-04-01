MPH student thrived in ‘friendly, family-like environment’

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

Asiyah Jones, ’21, MPH ’22, credited supportive faculty for her completion of La Salle’s Master of Public Health five-year program. After graduation, a career in youth leadership and advocacy awaits .

Jonathan “J-Jay” Jonassaint, ’22, would not allow financial hurdles and housing insecurity to stand in the way of earning a La Salle degree—or fulfilling his dreams of attending medical school and practicing sports medicine .

Social work major Nick Barbella, ’22, envisions a better world for learning-disabled students just like him. And biology major Nhi Nguyen, ’22, filled an educational gap by authoring and illustrating a children’s workbook to promote penmanship and prewriting strokes.