This Week at La Salle

May 5, 2022

COMMENCEMENT 2022

Asiyah Jones, ’21, MPH ’22

MPH student thrived in ‘friendly, family-like environment’

Asiyah Jones, ’21, MPH ’22, credited supportive faculty for her completion of La Salle’s Master of Public Health five-year program. After graduation, a career in youth leadership and advocacy awaits.
Jonathan “J-Jay” Jonassaint, ’22

Chemistry major found stability and support at La Salle

Jonathan “J-Jay” Jonassaint, ’22, would not allow financial hurdles and housing insecurity to stand in the way of earning a La Salle degree—or fulfilling his dreams of attending medical school and practicing sports medicine.
Nick Barbella, ’22
Nhi Nguyen, ’22

More to explore

Social work major Nick Barbella, ’22, envisions a better world for learning-disabled students just like him. And biology major Nhi Nguyen, ’22, filled an educational gap by authoring and illustrating a children’s workbook to promote penmanship and prewriting strokes.

Featured events

World Password Day

Today

May 5 is World Password Day—an opportunity to spread awareness of securing your passwords and protecting yourself against identity theft. This World Password Day, learn how to improve your password practices to stay safe online by checking out the short articles for World Password Day and Password Fundamentals.

Graduation cap decorating

Friday, 8–10 p.m.

Walking at Commencement? Bring your cap to the Union Lobby for a graduation-cap decoration station and a photobooth for some early celebrating.

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Celebrate Mass in De La Salle Chapel or live-streamed via UMSS Facebook.

A ceramic cup that says, "You can't go back. Go forward to a better place."

Removing the mental health stigma

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Over at Connelly Library, 15 ceramic cups in La Salle’s Special Collections are on display, addressing the trauma and emotion involved with military service. Here’s more on the unique collection—the only one of its kind at a Philadelphia university or museum.
A family posing for a photo on Hansen Quad during College Signing Day.

Signing on the dotted line

Admitted students and their families descended upon campus last Sunday for National College Signing Day, making their pledge to join the La Salle community starting next fall
Gail Carter Hamilton, ’98, RN, MSN, CSN, ‘09

Fighting for racial equity

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has named its first chief racial equity officer—alumna Gail Carter Hamilton, ’98. Find out how she will work toward addressing health disparities across the city.
