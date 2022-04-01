MPH student thrived in ‘friendly, family-like environment’

May 5 is World Password Day—an opportunity to spread awareness of securing your passwords and protecting yourself against identity theft. This World Password Day, learn how to improve your password practices to stay safe online by checking out the short articles for World Password Day and Password Fundamentals.
Graduation cap decorating
Friday, 8–10 p.m.
Walking at Commencement? Bring your cap to the Union Lobby for a graduation-cap decoration station and a photobooth for some early celebrating.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Over at Connelly Library, 15 ceramic cups in La Salle’s Special Collections are on display, addressing the trauma and emotion involved with military service. Here’s more on the unique collection—the only one of its kind at a Philadelphia university or museum.