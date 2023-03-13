Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

Sister Mary Scullion, R.S.M., a champion of Philadelphia’s homeless and mentally ill communities, and co-founder of Project HOME, will receive an honorary degree from La Salle at Commencement Weekend 2023. Learn more about Sister Mary .

Graduating students across all programs have received details in their email about Commencement 2023. Don’t wait— Confirm your participation in Commencement. Apply for graduation through the Office of the Registrar. And complete the First-Destination Survey .

An assistant professor of nursing has incorporated the concept of escape rooms into their curriculum. Get the details about this experiential learning opportunity for La Salle’s nursing students .

Joe Mihalich, ’78, is receiving a national award recognizing integrity, leadership, and courage in the sport of basketball. Learn more about Mihalich , the Special Assistant to the Head Coach of La Salle men's basketball, and the Joe Lapchick Character Award