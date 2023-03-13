Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

April 13, 2023
Sister Mary Scullion, R.S.M.

Top honor

Sister Mary Scullion, R.S.M., a champion of Philadelphia’s homeless and mentally ill communities, and co-founder of Project HOME, will receive an honorary degree from La Salle at Commencement Weekend 2023. Learn more about Sister Mary
Image of a student holding their diploma in excitement.

Counting down to Commencement

Graduating students across all programs have received details in their email about Commencement 2023. Don’t wait—Confirm your participation in Commencement. Apply for graduation through the Office of the Registrar. And complete the First-Destination Survey
Image of undergraduate nursing students reviewing one of the puzzles in the escape room.

The great escape

An assistant professor of nursing has incorporated the concept of escape rooms into their curriculum. Get the details about this experiential learning opportunity for La Salle’s nursing students
Joe Mihalich, ’78

A national honor

Joe Mihalich, ’78, is receiving a national award recognizing integrity, leadership, and courage in the sport of basketball. Learn more about Mihalich, the Special Assistant to the Head Coach of La Salle men's basketball, and the Joe Lapchick Character Award 

Upcoming events

Leadership seminar 
Today, 2:30 p.m. 

This hourlong session at Connelly Library invites all to hear from author and leadership consultant Alvina Peat about taking control of your career through confidence, clarity, and control. 

Blue and Gold Day 
Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 

Admitted students and families visit campus to hear from President Allen, attend academic sessions, take a tour, and more. 

Women’s Lacrosse vs. Duquesne 
Saturday, 1 p.m. 

The Explorers host an Atlantic 10 Conference rival at McCarthy Stadium. 

Film screening: Deeply Rooted: When the King Comes Home 
Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m. 

All are welcome to the screening in Holroyd 190 and a conversation about mass incarceration and re-entry. The event is organized by the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice.  

Featured event: Diplomat in Residence program

Next week, check out a series of free events in La Salle’s Art Museum, including a talk with the Venerable Losang Samten, spiritual director of Philadelphia’s Chenrezing Tibetan Buddhist Center. 
Submit a story idea

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

© 2023 La Salle University
 1900 W. Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA