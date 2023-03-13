Sister Mary Scullion, R.S.M., a champion of Philadelphia’s homeless and mentally ill communities, and co-founder of Project HOME, will receive an honorary degree from La Salle at Commencement Weekend 2023. Learn more about Sister Mary.
Joe Mihalich, ’78, is receiving a national award recognizing integrity, leadership, and courage in the sport of basketball. Learn more about Mihalich, the Special Assistant to the Head Coach of La Salle men's basketball, and the Joe Lapchick Character Award
Upcoming events
Leadership seminar Today, 2:30 p.m.
This hourlong session at Connelly Library invites all to hear from author and leadership consultant Alvina Peat about taking control of your career through confidence, clarity, and control.
Blue and Gold Day Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Admitted students and families visit campus to hear from President Allen, attend academic sessions, take a tour, and more.
Women’s Lacrosse vs. Duquesne Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Explorers host an Atlantic 10 Conference rival at McCarthy Stadium.
Film screening: Deeply Rooted: When the King Comes Home Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m.
All are welcome to the screening in Holroyd 190 and a conversation about mass incarceration and re-entry. The event is organized by the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice.
Featured event: Diplomat in Residence program
Next week, check out a series of free events in La Salle’s Art Museum, including a talk with the Venerable Losang Samten, spiritual director of Philadelphia’s Chenrezing Tibetan Buddhist Center.