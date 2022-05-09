Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

May 12, 2022

COMMENCEMENT 2022

Raheem Moncrieffe, ’22

Flying high

Raheem Moncrieffe, ’22, is an expert in time management. That’s how he handled full-time employment at Philadelphia International Airport and full-time studies as a finance and accounting major. Read more about Moncrieffe.
Isabelle Pope, ’22

“Best and brightest leader”

Isabelle Pope, ’22, has impacted campus life through a number of leadership roles. Her lifetime aim? “Making a difference.” Find out more about this communication sciences and disorders major.

Featured events

Mass

Today, 1 p.m.

Visit De La Salle Chapel for the final weekday Mass of the academic year. (Sunday and daily Mass will resume in late August.)

Baccalaureate Mass

Friday, 6 p.m.

The annual liturgy will be held at McCarthy Stadium.

Dad Vail Regatta

Friday–Saturday

The Explorers head to the Schuylkill River for the nation’s largest collegiate rowing event.

Commencement Exercises

Saturday

The undergraduate ceremony, at 10 a.m., and the graduate ceremony, at 2:30 p.m., are scheduled for McCarthy Stadium.
Image of students sitting at the tables on the Hansen Quad.

Nationally acclaimed ROI

The lifetime earnings of La Salle alumni rank in the top 6.5% nationally, according to data analysis by Georgetown University of nearly 4,500 institutions across the country. Read about the return on investment of a La Salle degree.
Image of students sitting at the tables on the Hansen Quad.

Bringing home gold

Explorers won first place in three events at last weekend’s Atlantic 10 Conference Championships in outdoor track and field. El Mancini, '22, stood atop the podium after winning the women's 10K for a second consecutive year and established a meet record on Saturday. A day later, Explorers won gold in the women’s 5K and the men’s 4x800-meter relay.
