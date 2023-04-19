Guiding light

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
May 12, 2023
Brittany Kuhn, ’23, M.A. ’24, lost her husband tragically in 2018. Today, she aspires to use her experience with loss as a means of counseling others through their difficult times. Learn more about her story.
Student Government Association President Michaela Craner, ’23, M.S. ’24, reflects on her time at La Salle and what’s to come. Learn more.
As students prepare to walk across the Commencement stage this weekend, they reflect on their futures. Find out what’s next for these Explorers.
Multicultural Recognition Ceremony
Friday, 1 p.m.
This annual event will take place in the Dan Rodden Theater followed by a light reception in the Union lobby.
Baccalaureate Mass
Friday, 6 p.m.
This annual liturgy will be held at TruMark Financial Center.
Graduation Gala
Friday, 7 p.m.
Following Baccalaureate Mass, an evening of food, drinks, music, and celebration commences. This is a ticketed event.
Dad Vail Regatta
Friday–Saturday
The Explorers head to the Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.j., for the nation’s largest collegiate rowing event.
Commencement Exercises
Saturday
The undergraduate ceremony, at 10 a.m., and the graduate ceremony, at 4 p.m., are scheduled for McCarthy Stadium.
Now that Commencement Weekend is here, find the best spots throughout campus for your celebration photos. Here’s a guide to popular locations.
Submit information for inclusion or
email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.
© 2023 La Salle University 1900 W. Olney Ave.Philadelphia, PA