This Week at La Salle

May 12, 2023
Brittany Kuhn, ’23, M.A. ’24

Guiding light

Brittany Kuhn, ’23, M.A. ’24, lost her husband tragically in 2018. Today, she aspires to use her experience with loss as a means of counseling others through their difficult times. Learn more about her story.  
Image of students looking at a notebook while sitting in chairs on the Hansen Quad.

Looking ahead

Student Government Association President Michaela Craner, ’23, M.S. ’24, reflects on her time at La Salle and what’s to come. Learn more.  
Image of a graduation cap.

The graduates

As students prepare to walk across the Commencement stage this weekend, they reflect on their futures. Find out what’s next for these Explorers.  

Calendar events

Multicultural Recognition Ceremony 

Friday, 1 p.m. 

This annual event will take place in the Dan Rodden Theater followed by a light reception in the Union lobby.  

Baccalaureate Mass 

Friday, 6 p.m. 

This annual liturgy will be held at TruMark Financial Center.  

Graduation Gala 

Friday, 7 p.m.  

Following Baccalaureate Mass, an evening of food, drinks, music, and celebration commences. This is a ticketed event. 

Dad Vail Regatta 

Friday–Saturday  

The Explorers head to the Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.j., for the nation’s largest collegiate rowing event.  

Commencement Exercises 

Saturday 

The undergraduate ceremony, at 10 a.m., and the graduate ceremony, at 4 p.m., are scheduled for McCarthy Stadium. 
Image of La Salle University's campus.

Picture perfect

Now that Commencement Weekend is here, find the best spots throughout campus for your celebration photos. Here’s a guide to popular locations.  
