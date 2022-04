Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

Fran Dunphy, ’70, a former La Salle University basketball player who has won more games than any other coach in Philadelphia Big 5 history, is the new head coach of La Salle’s men’s basketball team, the Department of Athletics announced this week. Read more about Dunphy .

There are only five weeks to go until Commencement. Here’s what you need to know before the big weekend.

The Most Reverend Nelson J. Perez, Archbishop of Philadelphia, visited La Salle this week for a diocesan-wide student listening session, attended by representatives of more than a dozen regional colleges and universities. Learn more about the synod .

An event at Connelly Library celebrated the collective academic scholarship of 40 faculty members from the School of Arts & Sciences, who since 2016 have authored more than 50 books, journals, and academic texts.