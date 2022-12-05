The most wonderful time of the year

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
December 15, 2022
Explorers across campus came together for music and festive food and activities at Holiday Village, featuring a Christmas tree lighting ceremony led by President Allen. Check out the sights from the annual event.
A digital mural will be introduced to La Salle’s campus in 2023, financed with grant support from the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU) and Interfaith America. Find out more—including how you can contribute ideas and inspiration.
A walk across La Salle’s campus leads you past buildings with the names Gola, Lawrence, and Holroyd. Read more about these famous namesakes, as part of the University’s 160th-year celebration.
In this important time in the church’s liturgical calendar, a personal and virtual Advent retreat is available to you—for free—through the Lasallian District of Eastern North America. The individual reflection can be adapted to your specifications.
Men’s Basketball vs. Lafayette Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m.
Cheer on the Explorers at this matinee, featuring an ornament giveaway for fans.
Women’s Basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s Saturday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m.
Fans attending this Big 5 match-up receive a 2023 calendar.
The fall/winter edition features profile stories on dynamic alumni and accomplished faculty, plus an in-depth look at President Allen’s vision for the University.
You can access the campus testing center before and after the holiday season. The center, in Union 301, will operate Dec. 19–22 and Jan. 2–13, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
