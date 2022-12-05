Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

December 15, 2022
Image of students and Santa Claus at the tree lighting.

The most wonderful time of the year

Explorers across campus came together for music and festive food and activities at Holiday Village, featuring a Christmas tree lighting ceremony led by President Allen. Check out the sights from the annual event
La Salle's campus

Mural on campus

A digital mural will be introduced to La Salle’s campus in 2023, financed with grant support from the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU) and Interfaith America. Find out more—including how you can contribute ideas and inspiration
Formerly known as the Lawrence Library, the Lawrence Administrative Building on Main Campus is named after David Leo Lawrence. All historic photos courtesy of University Archives.

What’s in a name

A walk across La Salle’s campus leads you past buildings with the names Gola, Lawrence, and Holroyd. Read more about these famous namesakes, as part of the University’s 160th-year celebration. 
One pink and three purple advent candles.

Celebrating Advent

In this important time in the church’s liturgical calendar, a personal and virtual Advent retreat is available to you—for free—through the Lasallian District of Eastern North America. The individual reflection can be adapted to your specifications. 

Featured events

Men’s Basketball vs. Lafayette 
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m.

Cheer on the Explorers at this matinee, featuring an ornament giveaway for fans. 

Women’s Basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s 
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m. 

Fans attending this Big 5 match-up receive a 2023 calendar. 
The cover of La Salle magazine.

The latest edition of La Salle Magazine

The fall/winter edition features profile stories on dynamic alumni and accomplished faculty, plus an in-depth look at President Allen’s vision for the University. 
Image of a COVID-19 test.

Expanded hours for testing center

You can access the campus testing center before and after the holiday season. The center, in Union 301, will operate Dec. 19–22 and Jan. 2–13, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
