Today, finance professor Joshua Buch, Ph.D., celebrates his 85th birthday. And this weekend, he will compete for the sixth time in the master’s division 100-meter dash at Penn Relays. Read more about Buch, who has taught at La Salle for 51 years .

Faculty and staff—Your help at Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement is vital to a successful weekend for La Salle’s Class of 2022. Here’s how to volunteer .