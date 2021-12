Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

On Giving Tuesday, Explorers came together in a big way to support academic scholarships, athletics, and more. Read more on the final totals and the full impact of Giving Tuesday .

Communication major Jessica DiMeglio, ’23, has organized a letter-writing event for next Tuesday, Dec. 7—one she hopes will make the holiday season a little brighter for nearly 450 incarcerated artists across the country. Find out how you can help .

Annually, La Salle’s Division of University Ministry, Service, and Support leads a gift and toy drive to support children, families, and neighbors from a West Philadelphia church. Want to contribute? Here’s how .

Got plans next Monday? A Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 6 begins at 4:30 p.m. on Hansen Quad, followed by a holiday village with hot cocoa, a farmer’s market, photos with Santa, and more. It’s sure to offer something for everyone in the University community. Don’t miss out .