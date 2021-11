Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

November 23, 2021

Serving up smiles Last week, students delivered and served Thanksgiving meals at the local police precincts and fire stations that serve the University campus. Read more about the 22-year holiday tradition.

Featured events Afro-Peruvian social justice movements

Today, 12:30 p.m. Hear from scholar and activist Ana Lucía Mosquera Rosado, an expert on anti-discrimination and antiracist public policies, racial and gender diversity, and media representation of minorities and marginalized groups in Latin America. This bonus event is an extension of International Education Week. It’s not too late to register. Mass

Sunday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m. Celebrate the first Sunday of Advent with Mass at De La Salle Chapel or via Facebook live-stream. Men’s basketball vs. Villanova

Sunday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m.

The Explorers visit the Palestra for a Big 5 rivalry game against the top-ranked Wildcats. ESPN2 will broadcast the nationally televised game. Women’s basketball vs. Penn

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

The Explorers head to Penn’s campus for a Big 5 showdown.

Eating mindfully It’s natural to overindulge over the holidays. Nutrition professors Laura Frank, Ph.D., and Heather Krick share tips on how to eat mindfully—the practice of listening to your body, satisfying need, and savoring every bite.