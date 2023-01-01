Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

January 19, 2023

Addressing mental health needs The psychology department and the Psy.D. program have received a $100,000 grant to better serve the mental health needs of Northwest Philadelphians and bolster the Psy.D. curricular offerings available to students. Read more on this six-figure grant.

Changing lives through research A state-issued ID card—nothing more than a thin, three-inch piece of plastic—can change a life in profound ways. Research by marketing professor Meghan Pierce, Ph.D., and her students helped a local nonprofit secure grant funding to support those in need of social services.

Free access to WSJ Starting this month, you can activate a complimentary digital subscription to the Wall Street Journal—thanks to a new university-sponsored membership program. Here’s how to create your account.