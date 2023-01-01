Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

January 19, 2023
Students walking around campus.

Addressing mental health needs

The psychology department and the Psy.D. program have received a $100,000 grant to better serve the mental health needs of Northwest Philadelphians and bolster the Psy.D. curricular offerings available to students. Read more on this six-figure grant
Meghan Pierce, Ph.D.

Changing lives through research

A state-issued ID card—nothing more than a thin, three-inch piece of plastic—can change a life in profound ways. Research by marketing professor Meghan Pierce, Ph.D., and her students helped a local nonprofit secure grant funding to support those in need of social services. 
Two people shaking hands.

Networking 101

By day, Sean Hand, ’09, works in business development with KPMG. Through social media and other avenues, Hand coaches professionals through the art of networking. In fact, he wrote the book on awkward networking. Literally

Free access to WSJ 

Starting this month, you can activate a complimentary digital subscription to the Wall Street Journal—thanks to a new university-sponsored membership program. Here’s how to create your account

Featured events

Late Night La Salle 
Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. 

LNLS hosts two activities in the Union: Friday, it’s a DIY organization tool session to keep students focused this spring. Saturday, celebrate with an everyone’s birthday party. 

Men’s Basketball vs. Davidson 
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. 

The Explorers host the Wildcats. During the game, the team will honor its longtime chaplain Brother Ed Sheehy, FSC, Ph.D., ’68, who died in December. 

Wellness Wednesday 
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2–4 p.m. 

Join the Student Counseling Center’s staff in the Union lobby for its latest tabling session. 

Involvement Fair 
Thursday, Jan. 26, 12–2 p.m. 

Head to the Union Ballroom to learn about campus activities and employment opportunities. 
Image of a woman looking at a computer.

Supply chain fast facts

Next fall, a unique dual-degree master’s program in supply chain launches. Here’s what to know about La Salle’s newest graduate program
Image of students working in a computer lab.

So...what is an actuary?

It’s a fast-growing industry with a growing talent gap. But what is an actuary? Learn more about La Salle’s new undergraduate major in actuarial science—and hear from alums working in the actuarial science field. 
