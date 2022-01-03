Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

January 13, 2022

Preparing for the spring semester

Last week, the University announced new measures and updated plans for the spring semester. Read up on La Salle’s booster requirement, upcoming booster clinic, and more.
The memorial to the civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. during the spring season in West Potomac Park.

Celebrating a legacy of hope

Looking for ways to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day? Consider these service projects and activities, happening next Monday.
Cory Anotado, ’10, on Jeopardy.

On contestant’s row

If you need plans for tonight, try watching alumnus Cory Anotado, ’10, competing on Jeopardy! Read more on the lifelong gameshow enthusiast, who studied digital art in his time at La Salle.

Featured events

Welcome back!
Welcome Back Week has it all. There’s Late Night La Salle kickoff and bingo, plus a Jan. 25 activities fair, and so much more. Get the full schedule.
A student receiving the vaccine at La Salle's on-campus clinic.

Get boosted

La Salle will host a campus booster clinic next Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Treetops Café. Make an appointment to reserve your timeslot.

Students and employees—already received a booster? Update your vaccination record on file with La Salle.
La Salle's campus in the fall.

High marks for two programs

The first-time pass rate for La Salle’s undergraduate nursing students once again exceeded the Pennsylvania and national averages, and the nonprofit leadership graduate program is ranked No. 1 in the region.

More to explore

Indoor spectator policy

Learn about La Salle Athletics’ guidelines for fans, revised in accordance with city requirements. 

Health and safety guidelines

Stay up to date on the University’s protocols for a safe campus, including hours for the testing center.

In the news

Check out La Salle’s media highlights from December.

Library availability

Connelly Library will be open Tuesday, Jan. 18-Friday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The library will be closed each of the next two weekends (Jan. 15–16 and Jan. 22–23).
