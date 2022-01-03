Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

January 13, 2022

Preparing for the spring semester Last week, the University announced new measures and updated plans for the spring semester. Read up on La Salle’s booster requirement, upcoming booster clinic, and more.

On contestant’s row If you need plans for tonight, try watching alumnus Cory Anotado, ’10, competing on Jeopardy! Read more on the lifelong gameshow enthusiast, who studied digital art in his time at La Salle.

Featured events Welcome back!

Welcome Back Week has it all. There’s Late Night La Salle kickoff and bingo, plus a Jan. 25 activities fair, and so much more. Get the full schedule.