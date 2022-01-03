Preparing for the spring semester

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
January 13, 2022
Last week, the University announced new measures and updated plans for the spring semester. Read up on La Salle’s booster requirement, upcoming booster clinic, and more.
Looking for ways to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day? Consider these service projects and activities, happening next Monday.
If you need plans for tonight, try watching alumnus Cory Anotado, ’10, competing on Jeopardy! Read more on the lifelong gameshow enthusiast, who studied digital art in his time at La Salle.
Welcome back! Welcome Back Week has it all. There’s Late Night La Salle kickoff and bingo, plus a Jan. 25 activities fair, and so much more. Get the full schedule.
La Salle will host a campus booster clinic next Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Treetops Café. Make an appointment to reserve your timeslot.Students and employees—already received a booster? Update your vaccination record on file with La Salle.
The first-time pass rate for La Salle’s undergraduate nursing students once again exceeded the Pennsylvania and national averages, and the nonprofit leadership graduate program is ranked No. 1 in the region.
Indoor spectator policy
Learn about La Salle Athletics’ guidelines for fans, revised in accordance with city requirements.
Health and safety guidelines
Stay up to date on the University’s protocols for a safe campus, including hours for the testing center.
In the news
Check out La Salle’s media highlights from December.
Library availability
Connelly Library will be open Tuesday, Jan. 18-Friday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The library will be closed each of the next two weekends (Jan. 15–16 and Jan. 22–23).
