Giving Tuesday brought out the best in the University community, with philanthropic support to enhance the La Salle student experience. Check out the fundraising totals, benefiting the Charter Challenge.
The Center for Academic Achievement invites students to this goal-setting and organizational session ahead of final exams—held in Connelly Library 111. (An additional session available via Zoom is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.)
Women’s Basketball vs. Lehigh
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game to support Toys 4 Tots.
Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Celebrate the second Sunday of Advent with Mass in De La Salle Chapel.
Holiday Village
Monday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m.
Celebrate the Christmas and holiday seasons with treats, activities, and events at the Union and on Hansen Quad, including a tree lighting ceremony.
Letter-writing event
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Join UMSS in the Union’s Music Room to spread holiday cheer by writing a letter to an incarcerated artist. Register to participate.
Blue Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m.
This service of comfort, in De La Salle Chapel, helps to process feelings of loss or hurt around the holidays to allow for a more-full celebration.
Men’s Basketball vs. Bucknell Tuesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater to this one.
Women’s Basketball vs. Monmouth
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.
Cheer on the Explorers at this game, with an ornament giveaway for all fans.
President Allen joined La Salle students at the Philadelphia Police Department’s 14th district headquarters to serve those who protect the University’s campus and Northwest Philly neighbors. 6ABC has more on the annual tradition.
A program-best four athletes competed in the NCAA men’s and women’s cross country championships, with Liz Mancini, ’22, M.S. ’23, cracking the top-100 finishers to lead the way. Read more about the record-setting day.