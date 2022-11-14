Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

December 1, 2022
Spread holiday cheer

Here’s how you can make a difference during the holiday season:

  • Help those in need
    Purchase a gift or toy for UMSS’ annual gift and toy drive, supporting the children of West Philadelphia’s Church of New Hope and Faith.

  • Send season’s greetings 
    Spread joy by writing a letter to one of the hundreds of incarcerated artists who are part of the Justice Arts Coalition’s national network.
  • Give the gift of life 
    Reserve your appointment for next week’s campus blood drive in the Union Ballroom. It’s your chance to make a life-saving gift.
A difference-making day

Giving Tuesday brought out the best in the University community, with philanthropic support to enhance the La Salle student experience. Check out the fundraising totals, benefiting the Charter Challenge. 
The season of hope

Give yourself the gift of time with a Lasallian spiritual journey. This weekly Advent retreat experience is a 15-minute reflection.

Featured events

Get ready for finals!

Today, 12:30 p.m.

The Center for Academic Achievement invites students to this goal-setting and organizational session ahead of final exams—held in Connelly Library 111. (An additional session available via Zoom is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.) 

Women’s Basketball vs. Lehigh

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game to support Toys 4 Tots. 

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the second Sunday of Advent with Mass in De La Salle Chapel.  

Holiday Village

Monday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the Christmas and holiday seasons with treats, activities, and events at the Union and on Hansen Quad, including a tree lighting ceremony. 

Letter-writing event

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Join UMSS in the Union’s Music Room to spread holiday cheer by writing a letter to an incarcerated artist. Register to participate

Blue Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m.

This service of comfort, in De La Salle Chapel, helps to process feelings of loss or hurt around the holidays to allow for a more-full celebration. 

Men’s Basketball vs. Bucknell
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater to this one. 

Women’s Basketball vs. Monmouth

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. 

Cheer on the Explorers at this game, with an ornament giveaway for all fans. 
Thanking officers and first responders

President Allen joined La Salle students at the Philadelphia Police Department’s 14th district headquarters to serve those who protect the University’s campus and Northwest Philly neighbors. 6ABC has more on the annual tradition
Off and running

A program-best four athletes competed in the NCAA men’s and women’s cross country championships, with Liz Mancini, ’22, M.S. ’23, cracking the top-100 finishers to lead the way. Read more about the record-setting day
Student-athlete excellence

La Salle’s student-athletes once again rank among the nation’s best in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Report. Find out where the Explorers placed
