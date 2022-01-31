Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

February 3, 2022
Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

Welcoming Dr. Allen

This week marked a momentous occasion, as La Salle University announced Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as its 30th President. Learn more about the President-elect and why he chose La Salle.

Celebrating Black History Month

"The Black experience is embedded in the collective fabric of the American story,” wrote Br. Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D.Min., Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion. In a campus message, Br. Ernest shared the stories of two influential African American La Salle alumni and their contributions to literary and performing arts.
Located at City Hall, the City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy is hosting Harriet Tubman – The Journey to Freedom by Wofford Sculpture Studio through March 31. Photo courtesy of Albert Lee.

Events on campus and in the city

From art exhibits and live theater, to forum discussions and more, events on
La Salle’s campus and throughout Philadelphia offer opportunities to commemorate and celebrate Black History Month.

Featured events

Hanging with my ‘gnomies’
Friday, 7 p.m.
Try to spot garden gnomes placed around Main Campus. Snap a photo and tag @latenightlsu on Instagram for a chance to win La Salle gear.

Men’s basketball vs. George Mason

Saturday, 2 p.m.
La Salle Athletics inducts the Hall of Athletes Class of 2022 at halftime, as the Explorers host the Patriots.

Bubble tea at The Point
Saturday, 8–10 p.m.
Visit the Union Food Court for games and bubble tea as part of the weekly Saturday Late Night La Salle series.

Women’s basketball vs. Rhode Island

Sunday, 2 p.m.

The Explorers look to continue their winning ways at Gola. Don’t miss the Dollar Dog Day promotion.

Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass during the fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time. (Mass is also available via Facebook livestream.)

Men’s basketball vs. Saint Louis

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.
Cheer on the Explorers on Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night. Plus, there’s a beanie giveaway.
Image of the La Salle Women's Basketball game.

La Salle in the media

An alum competed on Jeopardy!, and women’s basketball coach Mountain MacGillivray spoke out to raise awareness of a cause close to his family. Check out this month’s media highlights.

More to explore

Health and safety guidelines

Stay up to date on the University’s protocols for a safe campus.

Center for Academic Achievement

Are you a student who needs a little extra help in some of your classes? Are you a professor who sees students struggling and wants to get them the support they need in order to succeed? The Center for Academic Achievement is available to help. Students can make appointments in Starfish for writing tutoring, subject tutoring, or peer academic coaching, or find out if supplemental instruction is available. Appointments are available online or in-person. Visit us in 409 Lawrence or on our website for more information and our workshop calendar.
