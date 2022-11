Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

At Inauguration, President Allen announced the launch of the Charter Challenge—an ambitious $10 million fundraising initiative for this academic year. Learn more about the Challenge —and its $3 million lead gift, from the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools.

Also at Inauguration, President Allen and State Senator Art Haywood announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has awarded a $3.5 million grant to the University to apply toward future campus reinvestment. Read more .