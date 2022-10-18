See you there!

Inauguration Week is upon us. A special series of events marking the Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., begins today with Mass at The Miraculous Medal Shrine just west of campus. And don’t miss the Inauguration ceremony 10 a.m. Friday at Gola Arena.
For the fifth time in six years, La Salle’s undergraduate nursing students achieved a first-time pass rate of 90% or better on their national licensure exam. Read about the achievement, including a six-year, cumulative first-time pass rate of 93%.
Beta Gamma Sigma, the honors society of AACSB International, has awarded its highest recognition to La Salle’s School of Business. Learn more about this distinction, which celebrates chapter engagement and more.
Featured events
Inauguration Mass
Today, 4 p.m.
Two days of festivities begin with the celebration of Mass at The Miraculous Medal Shrine just west of campus.
Inauguration of President Allen
Friday, 10 a.m.
The ceremony to officially install Dr. Allen as La Salle’s 30th President is slated for Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center.
Community celebration
Friday, 12 noon
Share in a community celebration on Hansen Quad, with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other guests.
Men’s Soccer vs. Duquesne
Saturday, 5 p.m.
The Explorers close out their regular season at McCarthy Stadium.
Mass with the Archbishop
Sunday, 5 p.m.
La Salle welcomes Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson J. Perez as the celebrant of Mass in De La Salle Chapel (located on the ground level of College Hall). Archbishop Perez will share time with students following Mass, with pizza and other refreshments available.
Commuter Lounge ribbon cutting
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m.
Join President Allen at the Union for a dedication ceremony in the Commuter Lounge, with snacks to follow.
Hoops Tip-Off pep rally
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.
Meet the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Gola Arena, with contests and prizes also available.
Master of Social Work info session
Thursday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.
Current students—head to the Union Music Room to learn more about La Salle’s MSW program.
The 18th annual IT Leadership Award presentation is slated for Thursday, Nov. 17. This year’s event honors Mike Wiacek, ’03, CEO and founder of cybersecurity company Stairwell. Join fellow alumni, faculty, and staff at Holroyd Hall’s atrium, where the program begins at 6:30 p.m.