See you there!

Inauguration Week is upon us. A special series of events marking the Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., begins today with Mass at The Miraculous Medal Shrine just west of campus. And don’t miss the Inauguration ceremony 10 a.m. Friday at Gola Arena.

For the fifth time in six years, La Salle’s undergraduate nursing students achieved a first-time pass rate of 90% or better on their national licensure exam. Read about the achievement , including a six-year, cumulative first-time pass rate of 93%.

Beta Gamma Sigma, the honors society of AACSB International, has awarded its highest recognition to La Salle’s School of Business. Learn more about this distinction , which celebrates chapter engagement and more.