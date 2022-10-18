Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

October 27, 2022
Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

See you there!

Inauguration Week is upon us. A special series of events marking the Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., begins today with Mass at The Miraculous Medal Shrine just west of campus. And don’t miss the Inauguration ceremony 10 a.m. Friday at Gola Arena.
A student and professor working in the nursing simulation lab.

Sustained success

For the fifth time in six years, La Salle’s undergraduate nursing students achieved a first-time pass rate of 90% or better on their national licensure exam. Read about the achievement, including a six-year, cumulative first-time pass rate of 93%. 
Founders' Hall interior

Highest honors for the School of Business

Beta Gamma Sigma, the honors society of AACSB International, has awarded its highest recognition to La Salle’s School of Business. Learn more about this distinction, which celebrates chapter engagement and more. 

Featured events

Inauguration Mass

Today, 4 p.m.

Two days of festivities begin with the celebration of Mass at The Miraculous Medal Shrine just west of campus. 

Inauguration of President Allen

Friday, 10 a.m.

The ceremony to officially install Dr. Allen as La Salle’s 30th President is slated for Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center. 

Community celebration

Friday, 12 noon

Share in a community celebration on Hansen Quad, with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other guests.

Men’s Soccer vs. Duquesne

Saturday, 5 p.m.

The Explorers close out their regular season at McCarthy Stadium. 

Mass with the Archbishop

Sunday, 5 p.m.

La Salle welcomes Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson J. Perez as the celebrant of Mass in De La Salle Chapel (located on the ground level of College Hall). Archbishop Perez will share time with students following Mass, with pizza and other refreshments available.   

Commuter Lounge ribbon cutting

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m.

Join President Allen at the Union for a dedication ceremony in the Commuter Lounge, with snacks to follow.

Hoops Tip-Off pep rally

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.

Meet the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Gola Arena, with contests and prizes also available.

Master of Social Work info session

Thursday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.

Current students—head to the Union Music Room to learn more about La Salle’s MSW program.
Image of a cross.

‘We are united with these holy souls’

In accordance with St. John Baptist de La Salle’s meditation for the commemoration of All Souls Day, join the University community in prayer during a 1 p.m. Mass next Wednesday. (A livestream will be available if you cannot attend.) You can submit names of deceased family members and friends through University Ministry, Service, and Support. 

Mark your calendar

The 18th annual IT Leadership Award presentation is slated for Thursday, Nov. 17. This year’s event honors Mike Wiacek, ’03, CEO and founder of cybersecurity company Stairwell. Join fellow alumni, faculty, and staff at Holroyd Hall’s atrium, where the program begins at 6:30 p.m. 
