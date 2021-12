Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

December 9, 2021

Step into Christmas A Christmas village and tree-lighting ceremony on Hansen Quad had lights aglow, hot cocoa, and even a cameo from Santa. Flip through photos from the event.

“Connected to their neighborhood” Religion and public health professors collaborated this semester to deliver an innovative first-year seminar hyperfocused on the Belfield neighborhood where the University resides. Learn more about the course, including how it came together and how it bursts what one student called “our comfortable bubble.”

Featured events Men’s Basketball vs. Penn

Saturday, 2 p.m. The Explorers host the Quakers in a Big 5 rivalry game, during which the Hall of Athletes inducts its newest class. The Coca-Cola holiday caravan rolls onto campus, too, offering chances to enjoy product tastings and meet Santa from 12–3 p.m. Grab tickets. Mass Sunday, 5 p.m.

Celebrate Mass on the third Sunday of Advent, either by visiting De La Salle Chapel or via Facebook live-stream.