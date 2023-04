Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

April 28, 2023

Celebrating diversity April is Autism Awareness Month. On-campus events in recent weeks raised awareness around celebrating diversity in all its forms, including neurodiversity. One such event welcomed a guest speaker for discussion on how we can create substantial change in our communities.

Academic opportunities La Salle has entered a partnership with a fellow Lasallian university in Spain that aims to create academic, student, and faculty exchange opportunities for both institutions. Here’s more on the newly established partnership.

Calendar events Penn Relays Saturday–Sunday Cheer on the Explorers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field for the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States. Women’s Lacrosse vs. Davidson Saturday, 12 noon The Explorers close out the regular season with a game at McCarthy Stadium. Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Celebrate Mass in College Hall’s De La Salle Chapel.