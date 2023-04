Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser. April 21, 2023 Top story Retired American journalist Tom Curley, ’70, HON ’07, once served as president of The Associated Press, the world’s largest news agency. He visited campus to speak with students and aspiring journalists about the industry’s future and its critical role in democracy. Lasallian partnership La Salle has entered an international partnership with a fellow Lasallian university located in Spain’s Catalonia region— La Salle Ramon Llull University. The agreement will create student, faculty, and research exchange opportunities. Leadership from both universities, including La Salle’s President Allen and Ramon Llull’s President Josep Santos, marked the occasion with Tuesday’s agreement-signing ceremony at Founders’ Hall. Smile for the camera There are plenty of picture-friendly spots on campus. Here’s a list to keep in mind for those cap-and-gown snapshots, as Commencement approaches. Calendar events Diplomat in Residence program Friday The weeklong program wraps up with events in La Salle’s Art Museum. Get the details. Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Celebrate Mass in College Hall’s De La Salle Chapel. Guapinol Water Defenders

Monday, April 24, 4 p.m. Honduran sister Hermana Rose Maria Trochez visits La Salle’s Union Music Room for a presentation on human rights issues related to drinking water safety in the Carlos Escaleras National Park protected land. Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Thursday, April 27, 12 noon–2 p.m. Starting at the Union, participants walk a mile-long loop of campus in red high-heeled shoes to raise awareness of relationship and gender violence while raising funds for Philadelphia’s domestic violence service provider, Women in Transition. Finals preparation Next Thursday, April 27, 12:30 p.m. Students—Get ready for final exams and projects with this prep session in Connelly Library 111, hosted by the Center for Academic Achievement. Reserve your spot. Penn Relays Next weekend Cheer on the Explorers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field for the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States. Moments of pause, prayer, and remembrance President Biden proclaimed the week of April 16–23 as an observance of the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, and called upon Americans to pause and remember victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar, which falls on a different day every year. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Victims of the Holocaust will be remembered when the community gathers during times of prayers this week in De La Salle Chapel.