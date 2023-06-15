Explorers show support

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
June 22, 2023
La Salle closed out the 2022-23 fiscal year with its largest funds raised in 20 years. Plus, the Charter Challenge—a $10 million fundraising initiative—was successfully completed. Learn more.
Father Frank Berna, AFSC, received his affiliation to the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools last year. Read on about this formal recognition and acknowledgement given by the Institute to those who have supported the Brothers in their work.
Sports agent Chris Cabott, ’01, represents some of the biggest names in football—including two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Lavon Mahomes II. Discover more about Chris’ journey from La Salle to Los Angeles.
Stella Guan, ’12, learned how to tell stories at La Salle. Today, she includes entrepreneur, designer, teacher, and public speaker on her resume. Stella shared her story on her experience at 20th and Olney.
Discover where a La Salle student I.D. can be used for educational experiences around the city including museums, theaters, and more.
