La Salle’s Day of Giving is less than two weeks away. A year ago, the University received gifts exceeding $1 million. Will that record tumble? Here's how your generosity on Tuesday, March 22 makes a difference .

After spring break, beginning Monday, March 21, La Salle’s COVID-19 testing center will have a new home—Union 301. Read the full details on the testing center’s relocation.

La Salle has begun its transition toward only recommending mask use, following revised guidelines from federal and local public health leaders. Here’s what to know .