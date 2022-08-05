Inauguration details announced

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
August 5, 2022
The date is set, with the University reserving Oct. 27–28 for President Allen’s inauguration and celebration. Get more of the details.
This fall, La Salle will introduce a Bachelor of Science program in Actuarial Science—a discipline within which job growth is projected to soar nationally. Read more about the program.
Alisa Macksey recently joined the University community, bringing with her 20 years of experience in Lasallian education and around the Lasallian mission. Learn more about the new Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion.
Nearly 100 students, entering grades 1–9, spent three weeks at La Salle for a summer STEM enrichment camp. They conducted experiments, channeled their artistic sides, and enjoyed field-day activities. Flip through photos and watch a video from camp.
In July, faculty spoke with reporters on topics ranging from surging prices at the gas pump to non-fungible tokens. Here’s what they had to say.
Submit information for inclusion or
email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.
© 2022 La Salle University 1900 W. Olney Ave.Philadelphia, PA