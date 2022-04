Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

La Salle’s full-time MBA ranks No. 1 in the nation with a 100% job-placement rate for its students within three months of graduation. Read more about the program’s top rank .

More than 100 employers and organizations visit TruMark Financial Center for today’s Spring Job Fair, beginning at 11 a.m. It’s not too late to register via Handshake.

Last week, Community Dinner brought together students, staff, faculty, and administrators to share food and fellowship in the spirit of Lasallian association. The event is an annual highlight of La Salle’s Mission and Heritage Month.