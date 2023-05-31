Meet the incoming Arts and Sciences Dean

Free Speech, Language, and Hearing Screenings

June 13-15, 1:30–3:30 p.m., St. Benilde Atrium

The graduate diagnostics course in communication sciences and disorders is offering free speech, language, hearing, and swallowing screenings this summer. No appointments are required. Screenings will take about five to 15 minutes. Graduate student clinicians can screen adults for speech, language, hearing, and swallowing on both Tuesday and Thursday between 1:30–3:30 p.m. There is a specific time set aside for speech, language, and hearing screenings for young children on Tuesday between 1:30–3:30 p.m. All graduate student clinicians will be supervised by a certified speech-language pathologist and all information gathered will be kept confidential. Please email Dana Bitetti, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, assistant professor and graduate program director, at bitetti@lasalle.edu with any questions.