This Week at La Salle

June 9, 2023
Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D.

Meet the incoming Arts and Sciences Dean

Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., will begin in his new role effective June 20. Learn more about Dr. Wesson.  
Image of professors and students working in the nursing simulation lab.

Educational innovation

La Salle continues to adapt to today’s world by offering top-notch programs including ASPIRE—a new partnership that will invest in the future of nursing by creating accessible pathways toward an undergraduate nursing degree. Learn more.  
Image of the men's rowing team.

Rowing ahead of the rest

The men’s rowing team saw its 2nd Varsity 8+ and Varsity 8+ boats finish among the top 18 teams in the country at the 120th IRA National Championship Regatta at Mercer Lake on June 4. In May, the women’s team had a historic day at the Atlantic 10 championship.
Katie Hummel Sandoval, ’14, PH.D.

Postgraduate success

The University prepares students for what’s next. For some graduates, that means continuing onto nationally renowned universities for doctoral-degree programs. These four alumni share how La Salle helped prepare them for the next step in their education.  
Image of students waving and smiling during the Commencement Ceremony.

La Salle in the media

Last month, media spoke with members of the La Salle community about providing accessible pathways to education and entering the healthcare industry. Read some of May’s media highlights. 

La Salle Magazine 
Read the full Spring 2023 edition of La Salle Magazine. 

Free Speech, Language, and Hearing Screenings
June 13-15, 1:30–3:30 p.m., St. Benilde Atrium  

The graduate diagnostics course in communication sciences and disorders is offering free speech, language, hearing, and swallowing screenings this summer. No appointments are required. Screenings will take about five to 15 minutes. Graduate student clinicians can screen adults for speech, language, hearing, and swallowing on both Tuesday and Thursday between 1:30–3:30 p.m. There is a specific time set aside for speech, language, and hearing screenings for young children on Tuesday between 1:30–3:30 p.m. All graduate student clinicians will be supervised by a certified speech-language pathologist and all information gathered will be kept confidential. Please email Dana Bitetti, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, assistant professor and graduate program director, at bitetti@lasalle.edu with any questions. 
