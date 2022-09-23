Ready for midterms?

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

September 29, 2022

Experiential Opportunities Fair Don’t miss the Experiential Opportunities Fair—next Thursday, Oct. 6, from 12 noon–3 p.m., in the Union Ballroom. The Career Center’s signature fall event invites students to learn about external internships and meet with campus partners to discuss experiential learning opportunities on and close to campus.

A helping hand Monday marks the start of National Tutor Appreciation Week. With midterms fast approaching, La Salle’s Center for Academic Achievement has resources to meet every student’s needs—including writing tutors and subject tutors like Lauren Carney, ’23, and Andi La, ’23. Contact the Center, which is located on the fourth floor of the Lawrence Building.

Flu shots and COVID-19 boosters A vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12 will offer flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to students, faculty, and staff. Reserve your spot to get a shot at the Union Ballroom. In the dining room Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tonight, Sept. 29, at Treetops Café. The Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS) serves up a variety of Hispanic foods from 5–7 p.m. for what the group is calling OLAS Comedor—which translates to ‘dining room’. Beyond the textbook A free, daylong conference focuses on integrating primary sources into the classroom. Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, “Beyond the Textbook: Equity, Engagement, and Primary Sources in the Classroom” begins with a keynote in Founders’ Hall from TikTok star Shermann “Dilla” Thomas. Here’s how to register.