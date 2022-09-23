Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

September 29, 2022
Female voter holding statement saying “vote”

Ready for midterms?

No all-night study sessions are required for the midterm elections—but there are some rather tight deadlines. You can still register to vote. Find out how to perform your civic duty this November
Flags hanging on La Salle's campus.

Experiential Opportunities Fair

Don’t miss the Experiential Opportunities Fair—next Thursday, Oct. 6, from 12 noon–3 p.m., in the Union Ballroom. The Career Center’s signature fall event invites students to learn about external internships and meet with campus partners to discuss experiential learning opportunities on and close to campus. 
Lauren Carney, ’23, and Andi La, ’23

A helping hand

Monday marks the start of National Tutor Appreciation Week. With midterms fast approaching, La Salle’s Center for Academic Achievement has resources to meet every student’s needs—including writing tutors and subject tutors like Lauren Carney, ’23, and Andi La, ’23. Contact the Center, which is located on the fourth floor of the Lawrence Building. 

Flu shots and COVID-19 boosters

A vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12 will offer flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to students, faculty, and staff. Reserve your spot to get a shot at the Union Ballroom

In the dining room 

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tonight, Sept. 29, at Treetops Café. The Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS) serves up a variety of Hispanic foods from 5–7 p.m. for what the group is calling OLAS Comedor—which translates to ‘dining room’. 

Beyond the textbook

A free, daylong conference focuses on integrating primary sources into the classroom. Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, “Beyond the Textbook: Equity, Engagement, and Primary Sources in the Classroom” begins with a keynote in Founders’ Hall from TikTok star Shermann “Dilla” Thomas. Here’s how to register.
Two students walking around the Hansen Quad.

La Salle in the media

This month, faculty and alumni spoke to reporters about the first day of school and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. La Salle received publicity for rankings from U.S. News & World Report and Forbes, as well. 

Featured events

Men’s Soccer vs. St. Bonaventure

Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Explorers return to McCarthy Stadium for this A-10 matchup.

Late Night La Salle

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Grab some ice cream at The Point in the Union.

Field Hockey vs. Georgetown

Sunday, 11 a.m.

Fans in attendance receive a stadium cup giveaway.

Women’s Soccer vs. Duquesne

Sunday, 2 p.m.

The Explorers welcome the Dukes to McCarthy Stadium. 

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the 27th Sunday of Ordinary Time with Mass at De La Salle Chapel.

St. Francis of Assisi blessing

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 12:15 p.m.  

Campus community members are encouraged to bring leashed or caged pets to Hansen Quad for a Blessing of Pets, in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis.

Wellness Wednesday

Oct. 5, 12 noon

Student Wellness hosts a “Build Your Bestie,” exploring social wellness and meaningful relationships with a tabling event in the Union lobby. 
