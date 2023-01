Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

January 26, 2023

National rankings U.S. News & World Report has ranked two graduate programs among the nation’s best in its recent report highlighting online programs. Get all the details.

Research recognition What impact have electronic books had on language development for children? A national professional association regarded literature review by communication sciences and disorders student Jeanna Woodell, ’23, M.S. ’24, as among the top-5% in the nation.

Featured events Involvement Fair

Today, 12–2 p.m. Head to the Union Ballroom to learn about campus activities and employment opportunities. Women’s Basketball vs. St. Bonaventure

Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Explorers return home to face the Bonnies. Mass

Sunday, 1 p.m. Celebrate Mass on the fourth Sunday of Ordinary Time at De La Salle Chapel. Explorer Café

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 3:30 p.m. What is the potential impact of November’s midterm election on President Biden’s legislative agenda? This interactive presentation by political science instructor Fred Foley, Ph.D., welcomes all to Holroyd Atrium. Men’s Basketball vs. George Washington

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. The Explorers host the Colonials in an A-10 matchup.