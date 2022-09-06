Perfect score

Bubble tea, improv, and a stuff-a-bear workshop are among the highlights of the University’s Welcome Week activities, which continue through this weekend. Here’s what is on the schedule.
Featured events
Mass of the Holy Spirit
Today, 1 p.m.
Welcome the new academic year in prayer with Mass at De La Salle Chapel.
Men’s Soccer vs. NJIT
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Free bucket hats are available to students in attendance.
Field Hockey vs. Rider
Sunday, 12 p.m.
Free bucket hats are available to students in attendance.
Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass on the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Louis
Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
The Explorers host the No. 19-ranked Billikens.
Upcoming events
Check out these two upcoming Constitution Day events:
Off campus History professor Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., offers fun facts about the Constitutional Convention in an event at The National Constitution Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. (It’s also being live-streamed, for those who can’t attend.)
On campus Political science professors Mark Thomas, Ph.D., and Nicholas Staffieri, Ph.D., discuss the Supreme Court and the right to privacy in “Your Rights After Dobbs,” a Constitution Day presentation. The event is Thursday, Sept. 15, at 12:30 p.m. in Hayman Hall 100.
Academic support resources
Beginning this week, the Center for Academic Achievement offers a series of academic support sessions, including test prep, tutoring, and more. Check out the full list of events.