Perfect score

September 8, 2022

Featured events Mass of the Holy Spirit Today, 1 p.m. Welcome the new academic year in prayer with Mass at De La Salle Chapel. Men’s Soccer vs. NJIT Saturday, 7 p.m. Free bucket hats are available to students in attendance. Field Hockey vs. Rider Sunday, 12 p.m.

Free bucket hats are available to students in attendance. Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass on the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Louis Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. The Explorers host the No. 19-ranked Billikens.