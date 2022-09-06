Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

September 8, 2022
Students gather in the atrium of St. Benilde Tower, home of La Salle's School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Perfect score

Graduates of the M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology program have achieved a 100% Praxis pass rate for the fourth consecutive year. Read more on the program and how it prepares La Salle students for rewarding careers.
Image of Homecoming on the Quad.

Save the date for Homecoming

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022 is bringing a block party to 20th and Olney. The events are set for Nov. 11–13. Learn more...and mark your calendar.
Image of two stuff-a-bears wearing La Salle t-shirts.

Welcome to Welcome Week

Bubble tea, improv, and a stuff-a-bear workshop are among the highlights of the University’s Welcome Week activities, which continue through this weekend. Here’s what is on the schedule.

Featured events

Mass of the Holy Spirit

Today, 1 p.m.

Welcome the new academic year in prayer with Mass at De La Salle Chapel.

Men’s Soccer vs. NJIT

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Free bucket hats are available to students in attendance.

Field Hockey vs. Rider

Sunday, 12 p.m.

Free bucket hats are available to students in attendance.

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass on the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Louis

Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

The Explorers host the No. 19-ranked Billikens.

Upcoming events

Check out these two upcoming Constitution Day events:

  • Off campus
    History professor Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., offers fun facts about the Constitutional Convention in an event at The National Constitution Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. (It’s also being live-streamed, for those who can’t attend.)
  • On campus
    Political science professors Mark Thomas, Ph.D., and Nicholas Staffieri, Ph.D., discuss the Supreme Court and the right to privacy in “Your Rights After Dobbs,” a Constitution Day presentation. The event is Thursday, Sept. 15, at 12:30 p.m. in Hayman Hall 100.

Academic support resources

Beginning this week, the Center for Academic Achievement offers a series of academic support sessions, including test prep, tutoring, and more. Check out the full list of events.
