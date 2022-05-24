Photos from President Allen’s first month

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
June 9, 2022
In only a few short weeks, President Allen has been everywhere—whether addressing graduates from the stage at Commencement or mingling with students on Hansen Quad. Flip through pictures from President Allen’s first month on campus.
The global Lasallian world has a new Superior General—Brother Armin Luistro, FSC, the first Filipino elected to lead the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. And Br. Armin has a connection to La Salle University.
The rowing season concluded with a strong showing at the IRA National Championships, with the men’s Varsity 4+ boat finishing second in the petite finals and eighth overall. And this week, 5,000-meter runner Liz Mancini, ’22, competes at the NCAA Track and Field National Championships.
Endowed scholarships at La Salle honor the impact of two African-American alums whose contributions in healthcare made a difference in their communities. Today, their work is recognized through ongoing financial support of students.
La Salle maintained in-person classes and returned to large-scale social events and campus gatherings, all while maintaining a COVID-19 positivity rate below 3%. Beyond masks and hand sanitizer, here’s how La Salle maintained a healthy community this year.
Last month, media spoke with members of the La Salle community about higher ed marketing, a monkeypox outbreak, and the national baby formula shortage. Read some of May’s media highlights.
