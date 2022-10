Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser .

It’s almost time for Homecoming and Family Weekend. Get a glimpse of what to expect during the three-day event, happening in just three weeks.

The Inauguration of La Salle’s 30th President, Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., is next week! Check out the full events schedule and reserve your spot .

With Inauguration Day for President Allen nearly here, take a look back at photos from past La Salle inauguration ceremonies .

What can a degree rooted in the humanities do for you? Plenty. Just ask employers. In celebration of Arts and Humanities Month, La Salle faculty explain how a liberal arts education provides students with in-demand skills for the job force .

Mark your calendar: La Salle welcomes Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson J. Perez as the celebrant of Sunday Mass on Oct. 30 in De La Salle Chapel. Archbishop Perez will share time with students following Mass, with pizza and other refreshments available.