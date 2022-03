Lent begins next week with Ash Wednesday on March 2. There are opportunities to receive ashes and observe the Lenten season right here on La Salle’s campus .

Phoebe Shaya, ’22, is La Salle’s latest Atlantic 10 Conference champion . She took home the gold medal with her performance in the one-meter dive at the A-10 swimming and diving championships.

In last week’s campus visit, President-elect Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., shared his vision for La Salle. “We begin by creating an inclusive and equitable environment where all learn regardless of your background are welcomed,” Allen said in an interview with 6ABC .

The latest edition of this Big 5 rivalry between the Explorers and the Hawks also features a rally towel giveaway.

Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass during the eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time. (Mass is also available via Facebook livestream .)

Late Night La Salle is scattering lawn gnomes around campus for the ultimate game of finders keepers. If you find a gnome, it’s yours!

From mRNA vaccines to policy change, La Salle faculty weighed in on how the world will be forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic .

Including last week’s clinic, more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered on campus—demonstrating a firm commitment by Explorers to a healthier and safer La Salle community.