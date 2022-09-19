Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

September 22, 2022

Clear as a bell You hear them every day—and throughout the day. The sound of bells emanating from College Hall can be heard across campus. Read up on the origin of La Salle’s bell tones, beginning with a campaign led by an undergraduate student in 1958. (This is the first in a monthly series celebrating La Salle’s history, during its 160th year.)

United by hope Friday, Oct. 1 has been reserved for an inaugural virtual, global celebration of Lasallian Women of Hope—empowering girls and young women through Lasallian education. Don’t miss out on Streams of Hope: Creating New Pathways, in St. Benilde Tower 4448 from 1–3 p.m. (RSVP by email no later than Monday, Sept. 26.) The event is co-sponsored by La Salle’s School of Nursing and the Office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Featured events Women’s Soccer vs. George Washington Today, 6 p.m.

A-10 Conference play continues at McCarthy Stadium. Field Hockey vs. Virginia Commonwealth Friday, 3 p.m.

The Explorers welcome the Rams to DeVincent Field. Late Night La Salle Saturday, 8 p.m.

Grab some snacks (this week, it’s dino nuggets) in the Union. Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Celebrate the 26th Sunday of Ordinary Time with Mass at De La Salle Chapel.

In the swing of things In his collegiate debut, Kevin Lydon, ’26, shot the lowest round in men’s golf program history. His 10-under 61 on the opening day of the Ryan T. Lee Memorial in Connecticut helped the Explorers to a third-place finish. Read more from the Philadelphia Inquirer.