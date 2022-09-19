Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

September 22, 2022
An archival image of La Salle receiving a bell.

Clear as a bell

You hear them every day—and throughout the day. The sound of bells emanating from College Hall can be heard across campus. Read up on the origin of La Salle’s bell tones, beginning with a campaign led by an undergraduate student in 1958. (This is the first in a monthly series celebrating La Salle’s history, during its 160th year.)
Flags hanging on La Salle's campus.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Whether on campus, in the city, or on your device, check out the in-person and virtual programs and events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.
Two students in class.

United by hope

Friday, Oct. 1 has been reserved for an inaugural virtual, global celebration of Lasallian Women of Hope—empowering girls and young women through Lasallian education. Don’t miss out on Streams of Hope: Creating New Pathways, in St. Benilde Tower 4448 from 1–3 p.m. (RSVP by email no later than Monday, Sept. 26.) The event is co-sponsored by La Salle’s School of Nursing and the Office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion. 

Featured events

Women’s Soccer vs. George Washington

Today, 6 p.m.

A-10 Conference play continues at McCarthy Stadium. 

Field Hockey vs. Virginia Commonwealth

Friday, 3 p.m.

The Explorers welcome the Rams to DeVincent Field.

Late Night La Salle

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Grab some snacks (this week, it’s dino nuggets) in the Union. 

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the 26th Sunday of Ordinary Time with Mass at De La Salle Chapel. 
Kevin Lydon, ’26

In the swing of things

In his collegiate debut, Kevin Lydon, ’26, shot the lowest round in men’s golf program history. His 10-under 61 on the opening day of the Ryan T. Lee Memorial in Connecticut helped the Explorers to a third-place finish. Read more from the Philadelphia Inquirer

Academic support resources

Throughout the fall, the Center for Academic Achievement offers a series of academic support sessions, including test prep, tutoring, and more. Check out the full list of events

Mass schedule

Did you know Mass is celebrated Monday–Thursday each week? These daily Masses begin at 1 p.m. in De La Salle Chapel, located on the lower level of College Hall. (Mass is celebrated on Sundays, too.) 
