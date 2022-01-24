Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

January 27, 2022
A student working on a laptop.

National accolades

Graduate programs at La Salle earned recognition this week in U.S. News & World Report’s most-recent national rankings of online programs.
A speaker standing at the podium in the lobby of Founder's Hall in front of an audience.

New academic horizons

La Salle and Johnson & Johnson are partners in an education initiative that increases college access and career readiness for Philadelphia high school students. Learn about the program.

Featured events

Late Night La Salle

Friday-Saturday
Head over to the Union lobby on Friday at 8 p.m. for DIY decorations grab-and-go kits. On Saturday, grab some grub in the Union Food Court and enter for raffle prizes, including Apple products. (Check out Late Night La Salle on Instagram for the latest programming.)

Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall for the semester’s first in-person celebration of Mass or stream it through Facebook. (Reminder: Beginning this week, daily Mass will be celebrated each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 12 p.m.)

Women’s basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.

The Explorers host the Hawks in a city rivalry game at TruMark Financial Center. (There’s a t-shirt giveaway for students in attendance.)

COVID-19 booster clinic

Tuesday, Feb. 15
Reserve your spot at the University’s next on-campus booster clinic. It’s your chance to roll up your sleeve and keep campus safe and healthy.

A man receiving the COVID-19 booster shot at La Salle University.

Getting boosted

La Salle has set a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 15, for all members of the campus community to receive a COVID-19 booster and update their vaccination records on file with the University. Here’s what you need to know.
A man checking in at Treetops Café.

Access to testing

The on-campus testing center at Treetops Café is accessible four days each week. Tests are available without cost or an appointment. Here’s more on how to get tested.

More to explore

The Basket

La Salle’s on-campus food pantry, located in St. Benilde Tower, is open today from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Indoor spectator policy

Learn about La Salle Athletics’ guidelines for fans, revised in accordance with city requirements.

Health and safety guidelines

Stay up to date on the University’s protocols for a safe campus.

Center for Academic Achievement

Are you a student who needs a little extra help in some of your classes? Are you a professor who sees students struggling and wants to get them the support they need in order to succeed? The Center for Academic Achievement is available to help. Students can make appointments in Starfish for writing tutoring, subject tutoring, or peer academic coaching, or find out if supplemental instruction is available. Appointments are available online or in-person. Visit us in 409 Lawrence or on our website for more information and our workshop calendar.
Submit a story idea

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

 La Salle University
 1900 W. Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA

© 2022