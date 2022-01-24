Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

January 27, 2022

National accolades Graduate programs at La Salle earned recognition this week in U.S. News & World Report’s most-recent national rankings of online programs.

New academic horizons La Salle and Johnson & Johnson are partners in an education initiative that increases college access and career readiness for Philadelphia high school students. Learn about the program.

Featured events Late Night La Salle Friday-Saturday

Head over to the Union lobby on Friday at 8 p.m. for DIY decorations grab-and-go kits. On Saturday, grab some grub in the Union Food Court and enter for raffle prizes, including Apple products. (Check out Late Night La Salle on Instagram for the latest programming.) Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall for the semester’s first in-person celebration of Mass or stream it through Facebook. (Reminder: Beginning this week, daily Mass will be celebrated each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 12 p.m.) Women’s basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.

The Explorers host the Hawks in a city rivalry game at TruMark Financial Center. (There’s a t-shirt giveaway for students in attendance.) COVID-19 booster clinic Tuesday, Feb. 15

Reserve your spot at the University’s next on-campus booster clinic. It’s your chance to roll up your sleeve and keep campus safe and healthy.

Getting boosted La Salle has set a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 15, for all members of the campus community to receive a COVID-19 booster and update their vaccination records on file with the University. Here’s what you need to know.