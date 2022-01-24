National accolades

La Salle and Johnson & Johnson are partners in an education initiative that increases college access and career readiness for Philadelphia high school students. Learn about the program.
Featured events
Late Night La Salle
Friday-Saturday Head over to the Union lobby on Friday at 8 p.m. for DIY decorations grab-and-go kits. On Saturday, grab some grub in the Union Food Court and enter for raffle prizes, including Apple products. (Check out Late Night La Salle on Instagram for the latest programming.)
Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall for the semester’s first in-person celebration of Mass or stream it through Facebook. (Reminder: Beginning this week, daily Mass will be celebrated each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 12 p.m.)
Women’s basketball vs. Saint Joseph’s
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.
The Explorers host the Hawks in a city rivalry game at TruMark Financial Center. (There’s a t-shirt giveaway for students in attendance.)
La Salle has set a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 15, for all members of the campus community to receive a COVID-19 booster and update their vaccination records on file with the University. Here’s what you need to know.
Are you a student who needs a little extra help in some of your classes? Are you a professor who sees students struggling and wants to get them the support they need in order to succeed? The Center for Academic Achievement is available to help. Students can make appointments in Starfish for writing tutoring, subject tutoring, or peer academic coaching, or find out if supplemental instruction is available. Appointments are available online or in-person. Visit us in 409 Lawrence or on our website for more information and our workshop calendar.